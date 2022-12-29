China begins work on $11bn desert renewables project

Shares rose 3% after China granted approval for a half-dozen blockbuster titles, signaling a relaxation in Beijing's crackdown on the world’s largest mobile gaming arena
Despite declining demand, microeconomic factors, such as low inventories and limited spare capacity, will keep commodity prices higher than during past recessions
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
China broke ground on an 80-billion yuan ($11bn or R187bn) renewables project in Inner Mongolia, part of a massive clean-power rollout to achieve the nation’s ambitious climate targets.
The project, located in the Kubuqi Desert, will have 16 gigawatts (GW) of power capacity when completed, according to a statement by China Three Gorges Group, one of the two builders. It will be able to transmit 40-billion kilowatt-hours of electricity to Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei province annually, with more than half from clean power, according to a report by state media Xinhua News.
The facility is set to become the world’s largest renewable project in a desert region, the company said. It ultimately will include 8GW of solar and 4GW of wind energy, plus 4GW of upgraded coal power to adjust for peak demand, according to Xinhua.
The clean energy base is part of China’s plan to build 450GW of renewable power, mainly in spacious hinterlands, and the country in November announced it had started building 95GW in the first phase. China aims to have 1,200GW of wind and solar power by 2030, the year the country aims to peak carbon emissions.
China Three Gorges didn’t give a time frame for the Inner Mongolia project’s completion, but said the current construction phase includes 1GW of solar capacity equipped with energy storage.
The energy base is one of 22 renewable power projects that Three Gorges launched on Wednesday, with a combined planned capacity of 19.6GW and total investment of 101-billion yuan ($14.5bn or R247bn), according to a statement by the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
China begins work on $11bn desert renewables project
The 16GW facility to become world's largest in such a region
China broke ground on an 80-billion yuan ($11bn or R187bn) renewables project in Inner Mongolia, part of a massive clean-power rollout to achieve the nation’s ambitious climate targets.
The project, located in the Kubuqi Desert, will have 16 gigawatts (GW) of power capacity when completed, according to a statement by China Three Gorges Group, one of the two builders. It will be able to transmit 40-billion kilowatt-hours of electricity to Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei province annually, with more than half from clean power, according to a report by state media Xinhua News.
The facility is set to become the world’s largest renewable project in a desert region, the company said. It ultimately will include 8GW of solar and 4GW of wind energy, plus 4GW of upgraded coal power to adjust for peak demand, according to Xinhua.
The clean energy base is part of China’s plan to build 450GW of renewable power, mainly in spacious hinterlands, and the country in November announced it had started building 95GW in the first phase. China aims to have 1,200GW of wind and solar power by 2030, the year the country aims to peak carbon emissions.
China Three Gorges didn’t give a time frame for the Inner Mongolia project’s completion, but said the current construction phase includes 1GW of solar capacity equipped with energy storage.
The energy base is one of 22 renewable power projects that Three Gorges launched on Wednesday, with a combined planned capacity of 19.6GW and total investment of 101-billion yuan ($14.5bn or R247bn), according to a statement by the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
ALSO READ:
JOHN DLUDLU: Act now on green trade with the EU before it is too late
Building state capacity for a just energy transition
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.