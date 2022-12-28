Russian tycoon says he sought ANC help over EU fertiliser sanctions

Andrey Melnichenko says he flew to SA to lobby politicians on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference
Russian fertiliser billionaire Andrey Melnichenko says he lobbied politicians on the sidelines of the recent ANC elective conference to push the EU to find a solution to the “self-sanctioning” affecting flows of food and crop nutrients.
While EU sanctions against Russia do not target agricultural products or fertilisers, restrictions on tycoons such as himself have led to insurers, banks and logistics companies backing away. That cut fertiliser shipments about 9-million tonnes this year, said Melnichenko, founder of EuroChem.
Earlier this month, the 27-nation bloc introduced derogations — unfreezing the assets of certain individuals in the agriculture and fertiliser industries — in the light of what it called persisting “food security concerns”. The ninth package of EU sanctions is part of efforts in Brussels to punish Vladimir Putin’s regime for invading Ukraine, while softening any unintended consequences for world trade.
Melnichenko said the EU initiative is an acknowledgment that its actions are worsening a global food crunch. The derogations will not improve the situation as they complicate the procedures, he said.
While Russia remains one of the world’s biggest fertiliser exporters, it produced less this year after the invasion triggered sanctions. That hit 8-million tonnes of Russian shipments and another 1-million tonnes from EuroChem plants in Europe, according to Melnichenko. Shortages of those nutrients boost farming costs and lower crop yields, ultimately hitting consumers as food prices soar.
Melnichenko flew to SA to lobby politicians on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference. He wants SA to back his pleas for the EU to resolve the issue, claiming that projected fertiliser shipments lost to sanctions over 12 months would grow enough grain to feed more than 200-million people.
“I don’t think that people who are suffering from basically lack of food need to take a side in the conflict,” Melnichenko said in an interview in Irene, north of Johannesburg.
He declined to name politicians he met.
The US and France are trying to counter Russian influence in Africa, including efforts by the Kremlin to link this year’s food crisis to European sanctions. Crop prices soared after Russia blockaded Ukraine’s Black Sea grain ports — increasing the risk of famine and hunger across parts of Africa — before an export corridor was opened under a deal brokered by Turkey and the UN.
The fertiliser shortage means SA farmers will pay an additional $2bn for the crop nutrient this year, said Melnichenko, who is part of an industry group raising awareness about the consequences of the EU’s sanctions for global food security.
The security of 50% of the world’s population — who depend on food produced with the help of mineral fertilisers — is at risk, according to the UN’s World Food Programme.
While Melnichenko said the latest changes to EU sanctions will complicate the situation, the government in Ukraine has also pushed back.
Worth an estimated at $13bn according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Melnichenko earlier this year withdrew as a beneficiary of a trust that holds his EuroChem stake through a holding company. That left his wife, who was later sanctioned, as beneficiary. The tycoon, who lives in United Arab Emirates after living for many years in Europe, has not held executive positions at Eurochem and his coal company, Suek, for years.
Melnichenko is mounting a legal challenge to the EU sanctions imposed on him in March, saying the effects of those measures are disproportional.
“There are millions of people who are suffering because of the sanctions imposed personally on me,” Melnichenko said. “I have done nothing wrong. I don’t have anything to do with this conflict. Nobody asked my advice.”
The tycoon said he hopes the “horror” of the war between Russia and Ukraine will be stopped, but that there is no indication of a solution any time soon.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
