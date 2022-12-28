China Covid surge prompts nations to adopt entry controls

Andrey Melnichenko says he flew to SA to lobby politicians on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference
Nations across the globe are implementing or considering measures to test or restrict travellers from China as the country abandons its zero-Zero policy and prepares to reopen borders in early January.
The US is considering new coronavirus precautions for people travelling from China because there are questions about the transparency of the data China it’s reporting about the spread of the virus, according to American officials, who asked not to be identified discussing internal thinking.
China is rapidly dismantling its stringent pandemic measures after discontent with its zero-Covid rules, triggering outbreaks across the country. Uncertainty over the true scale of infections without reliable official figures is fuelling concern that the rapid spread of the virus could lead to the emergence of new variants.
China is experiencing the world’s largest Covid-19 outbreak, raising concerns among public-health officials worldwide. Almost 37-million people may have been infected with the virus on a single day last week, according to estimates from the government’s top health authority.
Earlier this week, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said there are “great discrepancies” in information coming out of the country. Japan will require negative Covid-19 test results upon arrival for visitors who have been in mainland China within a seven-day period, while those who test positive will have to quarantine for a week.
The US is weighing similar steps, the officials said, to prevent further spread. Malaysia has also imposed new tracking and surveillance measures. India began random testing of about 2% of passengers arriving from other countries at all international airports a week ago to minimise the risk of any new variant entering the country.
Hungry to travel
Holiday bookings for outbound flights from mainland China jumped 254% Tuesday morning from the day before, according to Trip.com Group data, underscoring how the country’s vast population is ready and hungry for travel. The top five destinations were Singapore, with a 600% increase in bookings, followed by about 400% for South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan and Thailand.
China will start issuing new passports and Hong Kong travel permits to mainland residents, the National Immigration Administration said in an announcement on WeChat late on Monday. Express checkpoints on the borders with Hong Kong and Macau will resume, while applications by foreigners to extend or renew visas will also recommence as part of the relaxation of measures on January 8.
Taiwan will start testing those arriving from the Chinese mainland as it anticipates tens of thousands of people visiting for the Chinese New Year later in January. Hong Kong, which plans to reopen its borders with China before mid-January, is relaxing its entry rules, announcing a sweeping set of changes on Wednesday that will scrap limits on public gatherings as well as proof of vaccination for entry to some venues, and no longer require inbound travellers to take two PCR tests after their arrival.
Philippine transport secretary Jaime Bautista called for Covid measures on Wednesday, including testing on inbound travellers from China. “We should be very cautious because if they have a lot of Covid cases, we should be careful about Chinese visitors coming into the Philippines,” he said.
The new US travel precautions are based on consultations with public health experts and international partners, officials said, adding the talks have been prompted in part by concerns over the lack of genomic sequencing data that could help identify the emergence of a new variant.
Health experts have said they’re worried that the virus’s unabated spread could spawn a dangerous new variant for the first time since the Omicron strain caused infections to surge more than a year ago.
GISAID, the global consortium that maintains a database for scientists around the world to share coronavirus sequences to monitor mutations, said on Tuesday that China has increased its surveillance amid the ongoing outbreak. All the sequences shared by the Chinese health authorities suggest the viruses fuelling the massive nationwide outbreak closely resemble the circulating variants found in the rest of the world since July, they added.
China Covid surge prompts nations to adopt entry controls
China is rapidly dismantling its stringent pandemic measures, triggering huge outbreaks across the country
