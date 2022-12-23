News

EU freezes almost €22bn in funds for Hungary

European Commission decides Viktor Orban’s government has not resolved concern about fraud and corruption

23 December 2022 - 13:26 Marton Kasnyik
The European Union’s executive will withhold almost all €22 billion in cohesion funds earmarked for Hungary until the country solves concerns over fraud and corruption, dealing an economic blow to nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The European Union’s executive will withhold almost all €22 billion in cohesion funds earmarked for Hungary until the country solves concerns over fraud and corruption, dealing an economic blow to nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government. Picture: BLOOMBERG

The EU’s executive will withhold almost all €22bn in cohesion funds earmarked for Hungary until the country resolves concern about fraud and corruption, dealing an economic blow to Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government. 

The European Commission decided that Hungary had not meet conditions to receive the regional funds, which are used to strengthen the economic and social cohesion of less wealthy countries in the 27-country bloc.

“As long as the enabling conditions are not fulfilled, the commission cannot reimburse related expenditure included in the payment claims introduced by Hungary,” said commission spokesperson Stefan de Keersmaecker.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

Italy faces court challenge after blocking migrant ship

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s new government has moved swiftly to crack down on migrant rescue ships
World
1 month ago

SIMON BARBER: Believe it or not, the US centre should hold

Whatever the outcome of the midterms it would be premature to foresee the demise of a hardy democracy
Opinion
1 month ago

IAN BREMMER: How crisis has created a stronger Europe

Despite multiple emergencies, including Russia's war, the EU is stronger than ever. How is this possible?
Opinion
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Tencent founder loses his cool over crisis in ...
News
2.
Zelensky to tick off some items on his wish list ...
News
3.
China estimates Covid surge could have infected ...
News
4.
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste set for fraud ...
News
5.
How China may have created a trap for itself with ...
News

Related Articles

Orban says soaring energy prices show sanctions on Russia have backfired

World / Europe

Thousands bid farewell to Gorbachev ‘the peacemaker’

World / Europe

BIG READ: What Putin really wants is the return of an empire

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.