More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
EU freezes almost €22bn in funds for Hungary
European Commission decides Viktor Orban’s government has not resolved concern about fraud and corruption
The EU’s executive will withhold almost all €22bn in cohesion funds earmarked for Hungary until the country resolves concern about fraud and corruption, dealing an economic blow to Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government.
The European Commission decided that Hungary had not meet conditions to receive the regional funds, which are used to strengthen the economic and social cohesion of less wealthy countries in the 27-country bloc.
“As long as the enabling conditions are not fulfilled, the commission cannot reimburse related expenditure included in the payment claims introduced by Hungary,” said commission spokesperson Stefan de Keersmaecker.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
