BioNTech starts human trials on a vaccine for malaria

Disasters, exacerbated by conflict, are driving malnutrition among infants and causing disease outbreaks as people migrate in search of water and food, and overrun health systems struggle to respond
President Cyril Ramaphosa has removed impediments to companies building their own power plants but that is a long-term fix
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
BioNTech has begun human trials on a vaccine for malaria, a fresh test for the messenger RNA technology that powered the most successful immunisations against Covid-19.
The first patient was dosed on December 21, CEO Ugur Sahin said in an interview. The Phase 1 study will enrol 60 patients and use three different doses for a single vaccine candidate, the BioNTech CEO said. The Mainz, Germany-based company plans to evaluate different versions of the shot to see which one works best.
The malaria vaccine is one of many new shots BioNTech is testing on patients as the biotech company uses the proceeds from the Covid-19 vaccine it developed with Pfizer to push forward a broad pipeline of experimental drugs. Rival Moderna has also said it will pursue a vaccine against malaria.
Malaria has long been a difficult target since the complexity of the parasites that cause it make it hard to create an effective vaccine. BioNTech’s shot will be designed to target several potential antigens to “identify the optimal candidate,” chief medical officer Ozlem Tureci said in a statement.
The first vaccine for the disease, developed by GSK, prevented only about 40% of malaria cases in a large study. A second shot, developed by researchers at the University of Oxford, is being tested now in a large, multi-country trial.
The disease killed about 619,000 people last year, mostly young children in Africa, according to the World Health Organization. BioNTech’s planned vaccine production site in Kigali, Rwanda will help produce the malaria shot, Sahin said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BioNTech starts human trials on a vaccine for malaria
The company’s planned vaccine production site in Kigali, Rwanda will help produce the malaria shot
BioNTech has begun human trials on a vaccine for malaria, a fresh test for the messenger RNA technology that powered the most successful immunisations against Covid-19.
The first patient was dosed on December 21, CEO Ugur Sahin said in an interview. The Phase 1 study will enrol 60 patients and use three different doses for a single vaccine candidate, the BioNTech CEO said. The Mainz, Germany-based company plans to evaluate different versions of the shot to see which one works best.
The malaria vaccine is one of many new shots BioNTech is testing on patients as the biotech company uses the proceeds from the Covid-19 vaccine it developed with Pfizer to push forward a broad pipeline of experimental drugs. Rival Moderna has also said it will pursue a vaccine against malaria.
Malaria has long been a difficult target since the complexity of the parasites that cause it make it hard to create an effective vaccine. BioNTech’s shot will be designed to target several potential antigens to “identify the optimal candidate,” chief medical officer Ozlem Tureci said in a statement.
The first vaccine for the disease, developed by GSK, prevented only about 40% of malaria cases in a large study. A second shot, developed by researchers at the University of Oxford, is being tested now in a large, multi-country trial.
The disease killed about 619,000 people last year, mostly young children in Africa, according to the World Health Organization. BioNTech’s planned vaccine production site in Kigali, Rwanda will help produce the malaria shot, Sahin said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Poor pipeline of new meds as drug-resistant bacteria thwart antibiotics
Scientists urge policy makers to sharpen focus on health and climate
TIM TUCKER: Pandemic preparedness means fighting health inequality
Inside SA’s mRNA hub: What it looks like and how it works
Fight against killer diseases bounces back but not enough yet
Malaria vaccine data boosts case for a booster shot
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.