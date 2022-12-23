News

BioNTech starts human trials on a vaccine for malaria

The company’s planned vaccine production site in Kigali, Rwanda will help produce the malaria shot

23 December 2022 - 11:13 Naomi Kresge
BioNTech has begun human trials on a vaccine for malaria, a fresh test for the messenger RNA technology that powered the most successful immunisations against Covid-19. Picture: BLOOMBERG
BioNTech has begun human trials on a vaccine for malaria, a fresh test for the messenger RNA technology that powered the most successful immunisations against Covid-19. Picture: BLOOMBERG

BioNTech has begun human trials on a vaccine for malaria, a fresh test for the messenger RNA technology that powered the most successful immunisations against Covid-19. 

The first patient was dosed on December 21, CEO Ugur Sahin said in an interview. The Phase 1 study will enrol 60 patients and use three different doses for a single vaccine candidate, the BioNTech CEO said. The Mainz, Germany-based company plans to evaluate different versions of the shot to see which one works best.  

The malaria vaccine is one of many new shots BioNTech is testing on patients as the biotech company uses the proceeds from the Covid-19 vaccine it developed with Pfizer to push forward a broad pipeline of experimental drugs. Rival Moderna has also said it will pursue a vaccine against malaria. 

Malaria has long been a difficult target since the complexity of the parasites that cause it make it hard to create an effective vaccine. BioNTech’s shot will be designed to target several potential antigens to “identify the optimal candidate,” chief medical officer Ozlem Tureci said in a statement.

The first vaccine for the disease, developed by GSK, prevented only about 40% of malaria cases in a large study. A second shot, developed by researchers at the University of Oxford, is being tested now in a large, multi-country trial. 

The disease killed about 619,000 people last year, mostly young children in Africa, according to the World Health Organization. BioNTech’s planned vaccine production site in Kigali, Rwanda will help produce the malaria shot, Sahin said. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Tencent founder loses his cool over crisis in ...
News
2.
Zelensky to tick off some items on his wish list ...
News
3.
China estimates Covid surge could have infected ...
News
4.
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste set for fraud ...
News
5.
How China may have created a trap for itself with ...
News

Related Articles

Poor pipeline of new meds as drug-resistant bacteria thwart antibiotics

World

Scientists urge policy makers to sharpen focus on health and climate

National / Health

TIM TUCKER: Pandemic preparedness means fighting health inequality

Opinion

Inside SA’s mRNA hub: What it looks like and how it works

Features

Fight against killer diseases bounces back but not enough yet

World

Malaria vaccine data boosts case for a booster shot

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.