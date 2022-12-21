News

Africa could produce €1-trillion worth of green hydrogen a year by 2035, study shows

Demand for the clean-burning fuel is surging as the world looks for alternatives to climate-warming fossil fuels and as Europe seeks to lessen its dependence on Russian natural gas

23 December 2022 - 11:08 Antony Sguazzin
Africa has the potential to produce €1 trillion ($1.06 trillion) worth of green hydrogen a year by 2035, allowing it to export the fuel and boost local industry, according to a study backed by the European Investment Bank.
Africa has the potential to produce €1 trillion ($1.06 trillion) worth of green hydrogen a year by 2035, allowing it to export the fuel and boost local industry, according to a study backed by the European Investment Bank.
Image: Bloomberg

Africa has the potential to produce €1-trillion (R18.3-trillion) worth of green hydrogen a year by 2035, allowing it to export the fuel and boost local industry, according to a study backed by the European Investment Bank. 

By harnessing the world’s best solar energy resource a number of countries on the continent could produce the fuel, which is made by splitting water using renewable energy, at a cost of less than €2 a kilogram by 2030, the EIB and its partners, the AU and the International Solar Alliance, said in the report released on Wednesday. 

Demand for the clean-burning fuel is surging as the world looks for alternatives to climate-warming fossil fuels and as Europe seeks to lessen its dependence on Russian natural gas, supplies of which have proved unreliable due to the political tension created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Researchers assume that fuel would be produced in three major hubs on the continent — Egypt, a northwestern hub of Morocco and Mauritania and a Southern Africa hub of Namibia and SA. While plans to produce the fuel are most advanced in those nations a number of other countries ranging from Algeria to Nigeria and Mozambique have the potential to start production, they said. 

Egypt would be the biggest producer at 20-million tonnes per annum, second would be the Southern African hub with 17.5-million tonnes while Morocco and Mauritania could together produce 12.5-million tonnes. About half of that, equivalent to 15% of Europe’s gas needs, could be available for export, the researchers said. 

The fuel could also be used locally in the production of so-called green steel fertiliser.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Tencent founder loses his cool over crisis in ...
News
2.
Zelensky to tick off some items on his wish list ...
News
3.
China estimates Covid surge could have infected ...
News
4.
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste set for fraud ...
News
5.
How China may have created a trap for itself with ...
News

Related Articles

Renewables set to overtake coal in global power generation by 2025

National

Investments in clean energy surge in move to a green economy

Companies / Energy

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Gas is the new gold

Opinion / Columnists

BP says hydrogen will have a starring role in cutting of carbon emissions

Companies

SA’s faces R700bn funding gap for just energy transition

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.