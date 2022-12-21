Green light for Britain's first space launch

Joe Biden poised to unveil moves to deliver a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine and $2bn in aid
Richard Branson disrupted the UK's aviation sector in the 80s with transatlantic flights, now his company will soar higher, paving the way for the first ever space mission from European soil early in 2023.
The UK’s space regulator approval for Virgin Orbit will turn Cornwall’s Newquay Airport into Britain’s very own space hub. “Newquay, we have a problem,” doesn’t have quite the same ring, does it?
Reuters reports the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Wednesday that the final licences to Virgin Orbit have been issued for the first satellite launch take-off from UK soil.
“Today we are one step closer to opening the UK's galactic gateway, with Virgin Orbit receiving a historic first licence to allow the UK’s first ever space flight launch,” Transport Minister Mark Harper said.
In November the UK issued its first spaceport licence to the launch hub in southwest England.
The CAA granted the licence to Spaceport Cornwall after official sign-off from Harper, approving the base’s safety and security together with the infrastructure and equipment needed for horizontal space launches.
The Virgin Orbit mission will see Virgin’s repurposed Boeing 747 take off from Cornwall carrying a rocket under its wing, which will then blast away at high altitude, carrying its payload into space.
