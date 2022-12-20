Afghanistan’s Taliban government bars women from university education

The Russian exodus triggered by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has put the currencies of former Soviet republics at the top of global rankings this year.
Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government barred women from attending universities across the country and enforced the order at gunpoint in some places, disregarding global condemnation and inflicting another blow to half its population’s rights.
“According to a cabinet decision, you are all instructed to immediately carry out the mentioned order of suspending girls’ education until further notice,” the Taliban’s minister of higher education, Neda Mohammad Nadeem, said in a statement on Tuesday. “Make certain that the order is executed.”
The militants wasted little time ensuring the decree was obeyed.
“We came to the university at around 7am in the morning. The boys were allowed to enter and they pointed guns at us and told us to go home,” Tamana Aref, a female student at the private Kardan University in Kabul, said in a phone call. “The last remaining hope is lost and gone. The country’s been taken back to the 1990s that everybody had feared.”
Minister Nadeem — one of the Taliban’s most conservative members — recently said women’s education isn’t an Afghan tradition, but rather part of Western culture brought to the country during the presence of US forces. Those remarks disregard the role women had during much of the 20th century in Afghanistan, helping draft the country’s constitution, winning the right to vote and running businesses.
US secretary of state Antony Blinken criticised the decision and said it would further set back the Taliban’s efforts to win recognition and support.
“Education is a human right,” Blinken said in a statement late Tuesday, warning there would be “consequences” to come. “It is also essential to Afghanistan’s economic growth and stability. No country can thrive when half of its population is held back.”
‘They don’t respect the rights of women’
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres expressed “alarm” about the decision, according to a statement from his spokesperson. Human Rights Watch (HRW) called the move a “shameful decision”, adding that “the Taliban are making it clear every day that they don’t respect the fundamental rights of Afghans, especially women”.
The Taliban barred most girls from going to school when they seized power in 2021 as US forces withdrew. Late in 2020, they dismissed thousands of Afghan women from government jobs and prevented them from travelling alone unless accompanied by a male relative. Women are also again required to wear head-to-toe burkas in public.
The Taliban’s move to restrict women from working could cost the Afghan economy up to $1bn annually, or 5% of GDP, according to the UN Development Programme (UNDP). In addition, depriving 3-million teenage girls of a secondary education will cost Afghanistan at least $500m annually, according to Unicef.
The last remaining hope is lost and gone. The country’s been taken back to the 1990s that everybody had feared.
Women are also barred from practising law or serving as judges, prosecutors or defence lawyers. Of the nearly 300 female judges in Afghanistan before the takeover, 244 have been evacuated from the country.
Already shattered by decades of war and political turmoil, Afghanistan’s prospects have only declined since the Taliban takeover. A World Bank report issued last month described “a grim picture of living conditions in Afghanistan as widespread deprivation continues and food insecurity remains high, negatively impacting the economy and the welfare of the Afghan people, especially women and girls”.
Two-thirds of the country’s population struggle to meet basic food and non-food needs, according to the report, a situation worsened by drought and rising global food prices amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. In addition, 65% of those surveyed said they expect their economic conditions to worsen in the coming year.
