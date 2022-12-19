US fears China’s Covid-19 surge may spawn mutations

Epic lobbying fightback by Amazon, Apple, Google and Meta scuppers bipartisan bid to rein them in
20 December 2022
The US fears China’s Covid-19 outbreak may spawn new mutations of the virus as the world’s most populous country grapples with the effects of loosening “Covid Zero” protocols that kept the pandemic at bay.
“When it comes to the current outbreak in China, we want to see this addressed,” state department spokesperson Ned Price said in a briefing on Monday. “We know that any time the virus is spreading in the wild it has the potential to mutate and to pose a threat to people everywhere.”
There is a wave of Covid-19 cases in Chinese cities with mounting concern that the government may be hiding the true toll of the virus after years of insisting that the Communist Party handled the virus better than the West. On Monday, police and security guards pushed journalists back from a Beijing crematorium.
China’s US embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said on Monday night that China adopted “scientific and precise prevention and control measures” to minimise the effect of the virus on China’s population and economy.
Liu said China “continues to strengthen the genome monitoring of globally circulating, imported and locally circulating Omicron variants”, as well as the “timely assessment of emerging variants to provide a scientific basis for the continuous optimisation of prevention and control policies”.
Covid-19 U-turn
The outbreak has spread since the government decided to ease strict restrictions, including quarantine and isolation protocols, that largely insulated China’s 1.4-billion people from the worst effect f the Covid-19 pandemic.
China’s U-turn on Covid-19 came after protests in late November. Many agencies, including the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), have been on the lookout for new variants such as delta or omicron as Covid-19 waves hit around the world. New variations “allow the virus to spread more easily or make it resistant to treatments or vaccines”, according to the CDC.
The US, which is sending a delegation led by secretary of state Antony Blinken to Beijing early in the new year, hopes China can get its Covid-19 outbreak under control as any further blow to the Asian nation could further harm the global economy, Price said.
“The toll of the virus is of concern to the rest of the world, given the size of China’s GDP,” he said. “It’s not only good for China to be in a stronger position vis-à-vis Covid, but it’s good for the rest of the world as well.”
©2022 Bloomberg
