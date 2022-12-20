UK nurses and ambulance workers step up pressure

People in Britain can call 999 if they have chest pains but shouldn’t disturb the emergency services for problems that aren’t life threatening, a health minister said as nurses and ambulance workers ...
People in Britain can call 999 if they have chest pain but shouldn’t disturb the emergency services for problems that aren’t life threatening, a cabinet minister said as nurses and ambulance workers go on strike.
Health and secondary care minister Will Quince said he has “been really clear with unions that there is a minimum service level” expected during the strike action, which he accepted would cause disruption. He is meeting unions again on Tuesday to discuss the threat to sick and injured people during the strikes.
Nurses are staging a second walkout followed by ambulance workers the next day in a dispute on proposed pay raises that are below the UK’s inflation rate. One nurse on a picket line said it was “a scary time to be unwell” due to pressure on the health system.
“Life threatening and emergency care when it comes to ambulance cover should continue,” Quince told the BBC. “If you have chest pains then continue to call 999 as you would in ordinary times. If it’s not life threatening then it’s really important people call NHS 111,” he said, referring to the service’s nonemergency advice line.
The UK’s National Health Service faces a deepening crisis this week, with nurses threatening more strikes in coming months. The military is on standby to send 600 drivers and 150 support staff to fill in for striking ambulance workers, but they can’t drive above the speed limit or pass red traffic lights.
Another 625 military personnel are on standby to cover Border Force strikes over Christmas.
Late talks
Onay Kasab, national lead officer for the Unite union, told Times Radio on Tuesday that the meeting between health secretary Steve Barclay, Quince and the unions scheduled for 1.30pm is expected to last half an hour.
“That’s all that’s been set aside by the government for that meeting,” Kasab said. “And that will only discuss the emergency cover issues and they are refusing to discuss pay. So it’s quite simple. We want negotiations, meaningful negotiations to discuss pay, and tomorrow doesn’t have to happen.”
Joint action by nurses and ambulance workers add to a mounting crisis in the NHS, which is struggling with staff shortages and waiting lists for operations. The UK faces labour unrest on various fronts over the holiday season, with postal, transport and other workers also taking action.
“The government needs to listen,” said James Coop, an ambulance worker who joined the nurses’ picket line on Tuesday to show support for his health service colleagues. “And until they listen, we’ll keep striking.”
Food banks
Last week, nurses on the picket line told Bloomberg News that they were resorting to food banks or eating food intended for their patients to get by on salaries that start at £27,055 ($33,300) or £32,466 in inner London for newly qualified nurses.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson, Max Blain, urged NHS workers to moderate their stance. “We would expect given this late stage some sort of disruption either way, but it is still in the gift of unions to step back,” he told reporters on Monday.
“We firmly believe that inflation is the biggest enemy that eats away at people’s pay packet” he said, The government does not want to “embed” inflation with pay raises that keep pace with it.
Health secretary Quince toured King’s College Hospital in London on Monday, where he was confronted by the mother of a three-year-old-daughter with cystic fibrosis, who told him that she had witnessed staff “worked to the bone.”
During his visit, Quince maintained that the government would not budge on the offer announced in July that would see the average nurse’s pay rise 4%-5%. The RCN is asking for 19%, which is five percentage points above inflation as measured by the retail price index.
UK nurses and ambulance workers step up pressure
Heath minister Will Quince asks public to call emergency services during strikes only if life is under threat
