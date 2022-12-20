Ramaphosa savours Nasrec victory, but tough times lie ahead

Government could reassert its global climate credentials by selling a bond with interest hinging on whether it protects rainforest.
President Cyril Ramaphosa emerged from a ruling party electoral conference with a stronger mandate yet still has to overcome a series of political hurdles to tackle a daunting economic to-do list.
The country is gripped by an energy crisis that’s idling businesses for six or more hours a day, the crumbling freight-rail system stops key exports getting to ports and municipalities struggle to provide basic services.
The malaise has undermined support for the ANC to the extent that it risks losing its majority in 2024 elections and being forced into a coalition that could be a further brake on government decisiveness.
With Ramaphosa now beholden to cabinet ministers who backed him but struggle to do their day jobs, analysts and business leaders are sceptical he will break with his cautious style and take the bold action the economy needs or cut the dead wood from his cabinet.
Continuing division in the ANC do “not bode well for ongoing economic reform and policy certainty”, said Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA, the country’s biggest business organisation. “The president needs to put national interest above the ongoing factional battles in the ANC.”
While Ramaphosa, who took control of the party in 2017 by a slender margin, garnered almost 60% of the vote this time round, a late surge in support for his rival, former health minister Zweli Mkhize, laid bare the extent of internal opposition to him.
The president’s opening address at the elective conference in Johannesburg was interrupted repeatedly by KwaZulu-Natal delegates, home to his predecessor and political nemesis Jacob Zuma. They demanded his resignation over a scandal arising from the theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo in 2020.
While Ramaphosa’s allies took four of the other top six party posts, they lost out in the race for the No 2 job, which went to Paul Mashatile, outgoing ANC treasurer-general.
Gwede Mantashe, who was re-elected ANC chair, played a key role in shoring up support for Ramaphosa, but as energy minister he has frustrated the president’s attempts to transition the economy to green energy.
“The return of Mantashe is not a positive for evidence- and reality-based energy policymaking. All eyes will be on a reshuffle now expected in the first quarter,” said Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex. “The lack of capacity in government and distractions from Phala Phala all mean that scope to do anything with this in the year ahead remains very narrow.”
Still, given the alternative, the rand and government bonds surged on news of Ramaphosa’s re-election, although it is not clear how long the uptick in investor confidence will last.
Business leaders complain of policy uncertainty, and say there is “a sense that you never know that the decisions made by the government today will be the same tomorrow”, said Sithembile Mbete, a University of Pretoria political science lecturer. “That makes the decision to invest in SA’s economy very difficult.”
Ramaphosa’s drive to break with Zuma’s scandal-ridden era has been complicated by his legal travails with the police, Reserve Bank and the SA Revenue Service (Sars) still investigating whether his handling of the Phala Phala theft broke any laws. The Zondo commission recommended investigating Mantashe and Nomvula Mokonyane, the ANC first deputy secretary-general, for alleged bribes from companies that won state contracts.
“Gwede Mantashe will support him, but his support will be contingent on him not being charged,” said Ebrahim Fakir, director of programmes at the Auwal Socio Economic Research Institute. Ramaphosa “is going to sit with that mess, he can’t be decisive in the ANC,” said .
Ramaphosa does have some room to manoeuvre. Co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu could lose their jobs after calling for him to resign. And transport minister Fikile Mbalula, who oversaw the collapse of the passenger rail service, will have to step down as he has been elected ANC secretary-general, a full-time position, while some other ministers may move on.
Vincent Magwenya, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, said his boss’s victory means there will be “more impetus” on implementing and accelerating economic reform.
But Ramaphosa’s stilted progress in increasing electricity-generation capacity and improving the performance of malfunctioning municipalities as well as the health and education system since he took office in 2018 has undermined confidence that he can still turn things around.
“His trend of prevarication and paralysis in the first term” will continue, Fakir said. “We are going to lurch from issue to issue.”
