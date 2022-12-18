Will Elon Musk really go if poll on quitting as Twitter chief confirms ‘yes’?

Fund of €200m will go towards raising awareness of the Netherlands’ role amid division over Zwarte Piet tradition
President Cyril Ramaphosa has removed impediments to companies building their own power plants but that is a long-term fix
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Elon Musk, under fire for recent policy changes at Twitter, is asking users whether he should step down as head of the social media site.
With five hours left and 12-million votes cast, 56% of participants have said yes. The billionaire owner of Twitter and CEO of Tesla will abide by the results of the poll, he pledged in a tweet on Sunday. Three of the top trending topics in the US overnight were about the platform itself, including “Vote yes” and “CEO of Twitter.”
Musk was in Qatar to watch the football World Cup final match between Argentina and France and tweeted out his poll after the game’s conclusion. He also pledged to implement a vote for any major policy changes in the future, apologising for not having done so before.
Following his takeover of Twitter, Musk has weathered criticism for his sweeping changes at the social network — such as firing more than half its staff and bringing back previously barred accounts — as well as calls to refocus on Tesla, whose share price has been plummeting. Since reluctantly completing the Twitter acquisition at the end of October, he has spent much of his time on the social service.
He was posting late into the night Thursday after tangling with journalists, Twitter’s most engaged and active contributors. The company banned a number of them from major publications such as the Washington Post and CNN, alleging they were doxxing his location. The move incurred condemnation from the likes of the American Civil Liberties Union and even the UN, who called it a “dangerous precedent”.
Over the weekend, Twitter also announced and withdrew a policy change whereby it would bar accounts “created solely” to promote competing social networks. That decision led to the suspension of at least one prominent account, prompting Musk to say he would adjust the policy mere hours after its introduction. The Twitter Safety account later offered a poll on whether it should have the policy on removing accounts promoting other social media platforms.
More stories like this available at bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Will Elon Musk really go if poll on quitting as Twitter chief confirms ‘yes’?
Twitter both announced and withdrew a policy change at the weekend where it would bar accounts ‘created solely’ to promote competing social networks
Elon Musk, under fire for recent policy changes at Twitter, is asking users whether he should step down as head of the social media site.
With five hours left and 12-million votes cast, 56% of participants have said yes. The billionaire owner of Twitter and CEO of Tesla will abide by the results of the poll, he pledged in a tweet on Sunday. Three of the top trending topics in the US overnight were about the platform itself, including “Vote yes” and “CEO of Twitter.”
Musk was in Qatar to watch the football World Cup final match between Argentina and France and tweeted out his poll after the game’s conclusion. He also pledged to implement a vote for any major policy changes in the future, apologising for not having done so before.
Following his takeover of Twitter, Musk has weathered criticism for his sweeping changes at the social network — such as firing more than half its staff and bringing back previously barred accounts — as well as calls to refocus on Tesla, whose share price has been plummeting. Since reluctantly completing the Twitter acquisition at the end of October, he has spent much of his time on the social service.
He was posting late into the night Thursday after tangling with journalists, Twitter’s most engaged and active contributors. The company banned a number of them from major publications such as the Washington Post and CNN, alleging they were doxxing his location. The move incurred condemnation from the likes of the American Civil Liberties Union and even the UN, who called it a “dangerous precedent”.
Over the weekend, Twitter also announced and withdrew a policy change whereby it would bar accounts “created solely” to promote competing social networks. That decision led to the suspension of at least one prominent account, prompting Musk to say he would adjust the policy mere hours after its introduction. The Twitter Safety account later offered a poll on whether it should have the policy on removing accounts promoting other social media platforms.
More stories like this available at bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Elon Musk polls Twitter users on his future as CEO
Twitter reverses suspensions of journalists after free press backlash
Musk upsets investors as he takes sales of Tesla stock to $40bn
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ALEXANDER PARKER: Musk, TeslaBros and being bold enough to eschew the perils of ...
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Ye, Elon and Facebook versus news media: sifting through ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.