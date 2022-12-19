UK’s Rwanda dumping policy gets the nod from London judges

Letting Kigali process asylum seekers rather than London is declared lawful
The UK government’s flagship immigration policy plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is lawful, London judges ruled.
The plan, which involves flying asylum seekers arriving in Britain about 6,400km to the African nation to be processed according to Rwandan laws, spurred several legal challenges from human rights campaigners. The government has consistently backed the plan announced in April and has accused lawyers representing asylum seekers of “abetting” criminal gangs.
“The court has concluded that it is lawful for the government to make arrangements for relocating asylum seekers to Rwanda for their asylum claims to be determined in Rwanda rather than in the UK,” the judges said in a summary of the decision on Monday. The plan is consistent with the refugee conventions and other obligations of the government under the country’s human rights law.
However, the judges said the home office must “consider properly” each individual asylum claim to assess whether there are reasons not to relocate someone to Rwanda. They sent cases of eight asylum seekers back to the government for fresh consideration.
The ruling is a welcome boost for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government, which is fighting escalating industrial action across the transport and health-care sectors as well as tackling record levels of inflation.
Sunak and home secretary Suella Braverman are trying to reduce a backlog in processing asylum seekers that has swelled to more than 120,000 as officials struggle to keep up with the growing number of arrivals in small boats from France, which the government blames on criminals. The prime minister has pledged to eliminate the backlog in claims by the end of 2023.
