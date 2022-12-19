Train delays and cancellations mean even more frustration for Londoners

Stations are quieter than during the railway strikes last week as unions switch to a ban on overtime
London’s commuters on Monday are battling delays and cancellations that in some cases are worse than when rail workers were officially on strike last week.
Rail staff from more than one union went on strike for four days last week as part of a long-running dispute over pay and proposed reforms to the network. Despite no further walkouts being planned between Monday and Friday this week, workers are following a ban on overtime, which train companies have blamed for heavily reduced services.
Only one train arrived at Marylebone station before 10am on Monday compared with 36 a week earlier. Last Wednesday, in the midst of widespread rail strikes across the country, four trains pulled into Marylebone, near Regent’s Park, before 10am.
Just 38 trains arrived at Waterloo, normally the UK’s busiest terminal, before 10am, compared with 120 a week earlier. The proportion of trains arriving on time was even lower than last Wednesday during the strike.
Banker belt
Some commuter stations will be closed in the run-up to Christmas and into the new year, such as Little Kimble and Monks Risborough in the Chiltern Hills, an area to the west of London popular with City workers. Certain stations in northwest London will also be shut until January 9, according to Chiltern Railway Company.
At least a dozen stations served by Stagecoach South Western Trains are closed this week.
“While not a strike, the overtime ban limits the number of trains we can get into service each day and we have had to make some difficult decisions,” said Steve Tyler, planning director at South Western.
Britons have been advised to travel on Christmas Eve only “if absolutely necessary” due to the next set of official strikes by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), which starts on Saturday.
“RMT suggestions that their planned strike action over the festive period is ‘not targeting Christmas’ would be laughable were the consequences not so painful,” said Andrew Haines, the CEO of Network Rail, which manages most of the railway network
RMT secretary-general Mick Lynch said last week that the industrial action over Christmas was targeting engineering work, not passengers. “There’ll be a whole week before Christmas Eve” without a strike, he said at a picket line.
