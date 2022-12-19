India and Pakistan butt heads over Hitler and terror slurs

Letting Kigali process asylum seekers rather than London is declared lawful
President Cyril Ramaphosa has removed impediments to companies building their own power plants but that is a long-term fix
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
A Hindu group linked to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi draws inspiration from Adolf Hitler, Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said, setting off the latest verbal spat between the two often hostile neighbours.
India’s Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, draws its inspiration from Hitler, said Zardari at the UN Security Council on Friday. He was responding to comments from India’s external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, calling Pakistan the epicentre of terrorism.
“I’d like to remind the honourable minister for external affairs of India that Osama Bin Laden is dead but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the prime minister of India,” said Zardari, referring to religious riots in Modi’s home state in 2002, soon after he became chief minister.
More than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed in Gujarat province in sectarian rioting. Human rights groups blamed Modi for doing little to stop the violence, allegations that were denied by him and later dismissed by India’s supreme court.
“This is the prime minister of the RSS and the foreign minister of the RSS. The RSS draws its inspiration from Hitler’s SS,” Zardari added.
Relations between Hindu-dominant India and Muslim-majority Pakistan have been hostile since both gained independence from British rule in 1947. They have fought three wars since then, two over the disputed region of Kashmir, an area in the Himalayas claimed in full and ruled in part by both. The two sides often trade barbs, especially over Kashmir.
India’s ministry of external affairs called Zardari’s remarks “uncivilised”. “These comments are a new low, even for Pakistan,” it said in a statement on Friday.
Zardari’s attack on Modi escalated the tone of the spat, leading even Indian opposition leaders to jump into the fray.
“When it comes to standing up for the country internationally, we are all one,” Shashi Tharoor, former junior foreign minister and a legislator from the main opposition Congress party said on Twitter.
Pakistan has experienced a rise in terrorist attacks since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan. It tops the list of countries at the highest risk of experiencing new mass killings, according to a report by the Early Warning Project, a research organisation that identifies countries at risk of mass violence. India was ranked eighth as Modi’s Hindu nationalist government has increased its systematic discrimination against the country’s Muslim minority, the report said.
Bloomberg
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
India and Pakistan butt heads over Hitler and terror slurs
Prime minister Modi’s mother party inspired by SS, foreign minister charges
A Hindu group linked to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi draws inspiration from Adolf Hitler, Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said, setting off the latest verbal spat between the two often hostile neighbours.
India’s Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, draws its inspiration from Hitler, said Zardari at the UN Security Council on Friday. He was responding to comments from India’s external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, calling Pakistan the epicentre of terrorism.
“I’d like to remind the honourable minister for external affairs of India that Osama Bin Laden is dead but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the prime minister of India,” said Zardari, referring to religious riots in Modi’s home state in 2002, soon after he became chief minister.
More than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed in Gujarat province in sectarian rioting. Human rights groups blamed Modi for doing little to stop the violence, allegations that were denied by him and later dismissed by India’s supreme court.
“This is the prime minister of the RSS and the foreign minister of the RSS. The RSS draws its inspiration from Hitler’s SS,” Zardari added.
Relations between Hindu-dominant India and Muslim-majority Pakistan have been hostile since both gained independence from British rule in 1947. They have fought three wars since then, two over the disputed region of Kashmir, an area in the Himalayas claimed in full and ruled in part by both. The two sides often trade barbs, especially over Kashmir.
India’s ministry of external affairs called Zardari’s remarks “uncivilised”. “These comments are a new low, even for Pakistan,” it said in a statement on Friday.
Zardari’s attack on Modi escalated the tone of the spat, leading even Indian opposition leaders to jump into the fray.
“When it comes to standing up for the country internationally, we are all one,” Shashi Tharoor, former junior foreign minister and a legislator from the main opposition Congress party said on Twitter.
Pakistan has experienced a rise in terrorist attacks since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan. It tops the list of countries at the highest risk of experiencing new mass killings, according to a report by the Early Warning Project, a research organisation that identifies countries at risk of mass violence. India was ranked eighth as Modi’s Hindu nationalist government has increased its systematic discrimination against the country’s Muslim minority, the report said.
Bloomberg
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
India bans Muslim group PFI it accuses of terrorism
Riven Kashmir village splits families hoping for peace
Economic turbulence rattles South Asia, echoing the ‘97 financial crisis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Pakistan’s new army chief will set the tone for democracy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.