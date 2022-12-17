News

Army guards four Eskom power stations

SANDF deploys soldiers as theft and vandalism add to difficulties of stage 6 load-shedding

17 December 2022 - 23:34 Rene Vollgraaff and Paul Vecchiatto
SA has deployed its army at four Eskom power stations as theft and vandalism add to the inability of the state-owned utility to meet electricity demand. Picture: BLOOMBERG
SA has deployed its army at four Eskom power stations as theft and vandalism add to the inability of the state-owned utility to meet electricity demand.

Members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) were deployed at the Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei and Tutuka coal-fired power stations in Mpumalanga on Saturday afternoon, the utility’s media desk said in a WhatsApp message. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya didn’t immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

Eskom at present has the country at stage 6 load-shedding, removing 6,000MW from the national electricity grid, resulting in outages of as long as four hours two or three times a day. It has implemented power cuts on 191 days this year as it tries to balance demand and supply, which is hampered by ageing plants that continuously break down. 

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

