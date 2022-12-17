Army guards four Eskom power stations

SANDF deploys soldiers as theft and vandalism add to difficulties of stage 6 load-shedding
SA has deployed its army at four Eskom power stations as theft and vandalism add to the inability of the state-owned utility to meet electricity demand.
Members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) were deployed at the Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei and Tutuka coal-fired power stations in Mpumalanga on Saturday afternoon, the utility’s media desk said in a WhatsApp message. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya didn’t immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.
Eskom at present has the country at stage 6 load-shedding, removing 6,000MW from the national electricity grid, resulting in outages of as long as four hours two or three times a day. It has implemented power cuts on 191 days this year as it tries to balance demand and supply, which is hampered by ageing plants that continuously break down.
