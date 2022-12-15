Biden plans Africa trip as a follow-up to summit

China has faced criticism for its perceived lack of engagement in the global effort to reduce developing nations’ debt burdens
President Cyril Ramaphosa has removed impediments to companies building their own power plants but that is a long-term fix
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
President Joe Biden announced he plans to travel to Africa as he participated in a summit in Washington with leaders from the continent.
“I’m looking forward to seeing many of you in your home countries,” Biden said on Thursday.
Vice-president Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden, secretary of state Antony Blinken, defense secretary Lloyd Austin, Treasury secretary Janet Yellen, commerce secretary Gina Raimondo and Samantha Power, who heads the US Agency for International Development, would be travelling to Africa as well, Biden said.
Asked for more details on the trip, White Housepress secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Harris and cabinet officials would be travelling to Africa next year but did not provide dates for Biden or countries they intend to visit.
“The vice-president and a number of cabinet officials — they’re all looking forward to visiting the African continent in 2023. Just don’t have anything to preview at this time,” Jean-Pierre said.
The announcement is part of Biden’s effort to revitalise the US relationship with Africa, which has floundered over the past half decade as competitors like China have made inroads.
Biden on Thursday pledged to work with Congress to invest $55bn (R973bn) in the continent over the next three years in an effort to boost its economy, security and health systems. The president also hosted a dinner for leaders on Wednesday night that featured entertainment from singer Gladys Knight.
He also called for the AU to join the Group of 20 and is pushing for a permanent seat for Africa on the UN Security Council.
The president attended a session on food security on Thursday afternoon to cap off the summit, announcing $2bn (R35.4bn) in humanitarian aid to tackle food insecurity in Africa.
“Today, famine once more stalks the Horn of Africa. High food prices and high trade barriers are taking a toll on the lives and livelihoods of millions of people across the continent,” Biden said.
“Food security is essential to the foundation of a broader peace and prosperity in my view,” he added.
The last US president to travel to Sub-Saharan Africa was Barack Obama, who visited Kenya and Ethiopia in 2015. Obama made four separate trips to the continent as president.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Biden plans Africa trip as a follow-up to summit
The trip is part of Biden’s effort to revitalise the US relationship with Africa, which has floundered over the past half decade as competitors like China have made inroads.
President Joe Biden announced he plans to travel to Africa as he participated in a summit in Washington with leaders from the continent.
“I’m looking forward to seeing many of you in your home countries,” Biden said on Thursday.
Vice-president Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden, secretary of state Antony Blinken, defense secretary Lloyd Austin, Treasury secretary Janet Yellen, commerce secretary Gina Raimondo and Samantha Power, who heads the US Agency for International Development, would be travelling to Africa as well, Biden said.
Asked for more details on the trip, White Housepress secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Harris and cabinet officials would be travelling to Africa next year but did not provide dates for Biden or countries they intend to visit.
“The vice-president and a number of cabinet officials — they’re all looking forward to visiting the African continent in 2023. Just don’t have anything to preview at this time,” Jean-Pierre said.
The announcement is part of Biden’s effort to revitalise the US relationship with Africa, which has floundered over the past half decade as competitors like China have made inroads.
Biden on Thursday pledged to work with Congress to invest $55bn (R973bn) in the continent over the next three years in an effort to boost its economy, security and health systems. The president also hosted a dinner for leaders on Wednesday night that featured entertainment from singer Gladys Knight.
He also called for the AU to join the Group of 20 and is pushing for a permanent seat for Africa on the UN Security Council.
The president attended a session on food security on Thursday afternoon to cap off the summit, announcing $2bn (R35.4bn) in humanitarian aid to tackle food insecurity in Africa.
“Today, famine once more stalks the Horn of Africa. High food prices and high trade barriers are taking a toll on the lives and livelihoods of millions of people across the continent,” Biden said.
“Food security is essential to the foundation of a broader peace and prosperity in my view,” he added.
The last US president to travel to Sub-Saharan Africa was Barack Obama, who visited Kenya and Ethiopia in 2015. Obama made four separate trips to the continent as president.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
US sanctions Zimbabwean president’s son
US faces test at summit in bid to regain influence in Africa
US climate law could sideline Africa miners
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.