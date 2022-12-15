Rapid opening up may lead to almost 1-million deaths in China

The e-commerce giant’s choice of site has divided the city but also shone a light on the neglected history of the Khoisan
President Cyril Ramaphosa has removed impediments to companies building their own power plants but that is a long-term fix
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Almost 1-million people in China may die from Covid-19 as the government rapidly abandons pandemic curbs, according to a new study by researchers in Hong Kong.
In the absence of a mass vaccination booster campaign and other measures to reduce the impact of the virus, about 684 people per million would die in a nationwide reopening, according to the report, which was co-authored by Gabriel Leung, the former dean of medicine at the University of Hong Kong, and two of his colleagues.
That would amount to about 964,400 deaths, based on China’s population of 1.41-billion, according to Bloomberg calculations.
The researchers looked at different scenarios after China’s recent moves, including the December 7 announcement of 10 measures to roll back core Covid-Zero principles such as mandatory testing and lockdowns.
“Our results suggest that local health systems across all provinces would be unable to cope with the surge of Covid-19 cases posed by reopening in December 2022 to January 2023,” they wrote.
A former undersecretary for food and health, Leung is a well-known figure in Hong Kong. The city’s former leader Carrie Lam has said she tightened Covid restrictions in the city after receiving WhatsApp messages from him.
Members of Leung’s team were part of a group of Hong Kong public health experts who travelled to Beijing in early November to advise Chinese officials about lifting restrictions nationwide, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing Leung.
According to the new report, explosive growth of infection rates nationwide could also lead to new variant.
A reopening that sees a high R rate — the basic reproduction number for the virus — would “result in a large number of infections that could potentially accelerate mutation, selection and evolution of SARS-CoV-2 viruses,” the researchers wrote. SARS-CoV-2 is the coronavirus that causes Covid.
It’s no longer possible to determine China’s R rate after the government stopped releasing numbers of new asymptomatic cases. Anecdotal evidence suggests the disease is spreading rapidly, with an eruption of infections already ripping through companies and overwhelming hospitals.
The report was published on Wednesday and is a preprint, meaning it hasn’t yet been certified by peer review.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Rapid opening up may lead to almost 1-million deaths in China
Researchers fear health systems will be overwhelmed by flood of infections as government abandons Covid-Zero policy
Almost 1-million people in China may die from Covid-19 as the government rapidly abandons pandemic curbs, according to a new study by researchers in Hong Kong.
In the absence of a mass vaccination booster campaign and other measures to reduce the impact of the virus, about 684 people per million would die in a nationwide reopening, according to the report, which was co-authored by Gabriel Leung, the former dean of medicine at the University of Hong Kong, and two of his colleagues.
That would amount to about 964,400 deaths, based on China’s population of 1.41-billion, according to Bloomberg calculations.
The researchers looked at different scenarios after China’s recent moves, including the December 7 announcement of 10 measures to roll back core Covid-Zero principles such as mandatory testing and lockdowns.
“Our results suggest that local health systems across all provinces would be unable to cope with the surge of Covid-19 cases posed by reopening in December 2022 to January 2023,” they wrote.
A former undersecretary for food and health, Leung is a well-known figure in Hong Kong. The city’s former leader Carrie Lam has said she tightened Covid restrictions in the city after receiving WhatsApp messages from him.
Members of Leung’s team were part of a group of Hong Kong public health experts who travelled to Beijing in early November to advise Chinese officials about lifting restrictions nationwide, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing Leung.
According to the new report, explosive growth of infection rates nationwide could also lead to new variant.
A reopening that sees a high R rate — the basic reproduction number for the virus — would “result in a large number of infections that could potentially accelerate mutation, selection and evolution of SARS-CoV-2 viruses,” the researchers wrote. SARS-CoV-2 is the coronavirus that causes Covid.
It’s no longer possible to determine China’s R rate after the government stopped releasing numbers of new asymptomatic cases. Anecdotal evidence suggests the disease is spreading rapidly, with an eruption of infections already ripping through companies and overwhelming hospitals.
The report was published on Wednesday and is a preprint, meaning it hasn’t yet been certified by peer review.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
China air travel demand surges as Covid rules eased
From quarantine camps to ‘omicron is harmless’, China spins Covid-19
Companies in China battle to stem surging Covid-19
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
China races to vaccinate vulnerable as Covid-19 infections explode
From quarantine camps to ‘omicron is harmless’, China spins Covid-19
Companies in China battle to stem surging Covid-19
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.