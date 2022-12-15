Amazon’s nice-to-have headquarters on a Cape Town wetland

The e-commerce giant’s choice of site has divided the city but also shone a light on the neglected history of the Khoisan
President Cyril Ramaphosa has removed impediments to companies building their own power plants but that is a long-term fix
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
On the outskirts of Cape Town, at the base of Table Mountain and set back from a tangle of freeways, the Liesbeek and Black rivers meet in a small stretch of marshland. The 15ha plot is not pristine — it lies next to a railyard and was until recently home to a golf course — but for centuries, this land has been sacred ground for the Khoisan, a grouping of southern African peoples who trace their lineage back more than 100,000 years. In the near future, if all goes to plan, it will be the site of Amazon’s next regional headquarters.
To many local first nations descendants, news of the project came as an unhappy surprise. Since approval for the e-commerce giant’s $250m (R4.3bn) office complex on the 150,000m² site was granted, activist groups aligned with the Khoisan to oppose the project have tried to derail construction.
On a near monthly basis, dozens of protestors gathered on the steps of the high court in Cape Town with signs reading “Concrete will never be our heritage”, and “No means no”. They have filed petitions and lawsuits, appealed to the media and legislators, and forced Capetonians to reckon with the uncomfortable question of whether they are willing to prioritise economic development over the fight to recognise indigenous land rights in SA.
“It’s almost a case of history repeating itself,” said Khoisan chief Bradley van Sitters, who also goes by the name Hyi!Gaeb!Gorallgaullaes, the exclamation points representing the clicks in his tribal grouping’s language. “A lot of our people’s blood has been spilled here.”
For its part, Amazon has been working with the developer to accommodate the Khoi and San peoples, who are often referred to collectively. In collaboration with Khoisan members who support the project, the company has announced plans to build a heritage centre which will include a garden, a media area, and roads and pathways with Khoisan names.
With the economy stalling, Amazon also brings the promise of jobs and development in a city that desperately needs them. Unemployment is above 30% in SA, and nearly 27% in Cape Town. City government representatives say that the project will indirectly create jobs for 19,000 people, including more than 5,200 construction workers. Cape Town’s leaders are thrilled with the arrangement.
Although Amazon delivery services are not yet available in SA, the e-commerce giant has long had a presence in the country. It has kept offices in Cape Town for about 18 years, and the purpose of the Liesbeek hub is to consolidate the estimated 3,000-plus employees already in the city with another 5,000 or more to be hired in the next few years. This is part of a broader retail expansion into sub-Saharan Africa. Amazon Web Services recently opened offices in Johannesburg and Lagos, and according to people familiar with the matter who do not want to be identified as plans are not public, Amazon intends to roll out online delivery in SA and in Nigeria as early as 2023.
None of these ambitions, however, rely on the Cape Town headquarters, which is nicknamed Project Zola, according to a bid proposal seen by Bloomberg. “The campus is a nice-to-have rather than a have-to-have,” said Arthur Goldstuck, a technology analyst and MD of World Wide Worx.
That “nice-to-have” has not come easily. In Cape Town, litigation began almost as soon as the project became public. Protesters scored an early victory against Amazon in March, when the Western Cape High Court ordered Liesbeek Leisure to temporarily stop work, ruling that “the core consideration is the issue of proper and meaningful consultation with all affected First Nations Peoples”.
It was not the first time Amazon had encountered obstacles when trying to set up shop outside the US. Plans to build large logistics hubs in France were scrapped on at least four occasions in the past 18 months due to political, environmental and financial concerns. Earlier in 2022, the company was blocked from building a 76,200m² warehouse near the eastern French city of Belfort on the grounds that the proposal for the project did not include “compensatory measures to offset the destruction of wetlands”.
In the Liesbeek case, however, the decision did not stick. The court sided with the company on appeal and dismissed claims that the development would threaten the site’s cultural legacy. As part of the development, $2.2m (R38m) will be spent on environmental rehabilitation, the ruling went on to suggest that “development might enhance the land’s resources”. Construction on the site continued, though nobody can say for sure when it will be completed.
To Tauriq Jenkins, who claims to be head of the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional council, an organisation that represents some of the groups opposed to the site, the decision made little sense. “How can you build a heritage centre on top of the history being destroyed?”
What might be the opposition’s last chance to stop the project now comes down to proving that stakeholders were not properly consulted. A date for the review hearing has not been scheduled, but optimism is running low. Without “the deep pockets our opponents have”, said Leslie London, a professor at the University of Cape Town who has been involved in the case, the groups have been “outmanoeuvred legally”.
Amazon’s spokespeople in SA, Europe and the US declined to respond when contacted multiple times for comment. The site’s developer responded to queries.
Both the city and river valley have complicated histories. Europeans arrived in what is now Cape Town in the 15th century, and over the next several hundred years, local populations were brutally subjected to the rise of the slave trade, the introduction of apartheid, and government efforts to limit black property ownership.
When the Dutch settled along the Liesbeek in the 17th century, parcels of the valley were allocated to farmers and cut off from the Khoisan. It has mostly remained private land ever since. In recent years, the site has been used “as a private golf driving range, restaurant, bar and tarmac parking lot”, according to Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust (LLPT), the developer overseeing the Amazon project.
The current saga has led some to wonder why Amazon chose this site in the first place. “When it was announced that the Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust was the preferred bidder to construct the Amazon headquarters on the River Club site, I was very surprised,” architect Derick Henstra, who advised one of the short-listed firms on the project, said in an affidavit filed as part of the case.
“Both Amazon and the LLPT must have been conscious that selecting the site carried with it the risk of substantial delays.” In response, the developer said that “there was no reason to believe there would be delays or legal challenges to what is ostensibly an attempt to breathe life into a dilapidated space”, and added that it had all the necessary approvals to move ahead.
The project has also become a public relations headache. While many Cape Town residents are excited by the opportunities Amazon can offer (both in terms of jobs and midnight shopping binges) others have been put off by how the multinational handled this process. Ryan Dick, a software developer who lives in Cape Town, said he does not “see how putting thousands of tons of concrete on top of a wetland is saving anything”.
Another Capetonian, Sarah Driver-Jowitt, said that while she understands why Amazon Web Services wants to centralise, she thinks the site is “not an appropriate one”. Nadia Vatalidis, a human resources specialist, was sanguine about the controversy. Although any project has its downsides, she said, SA needs the jobs and investment.
One silver lining may be that the controversy has increased awareness about the Khoisan. In recent years, President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed legislation to acknowledge first nations governance structures and established an advisory panel to tackle questions of land restitution. The Khoisan and others have also called on the Heritage Resources Agency to declare the Liesbeek River Valley a heritage site. That would not stop construction, but it could delay it by two years.
As Khoisan chief Van Sitters observed, fights over land have long moved off the battlefields and now happen in court.
For now, protesters say they will continue with their efforts. Standing on the edge of the construction site one morning in October, Jenkins, the indigenous council leader, shook his head at the scene. “We want this development stopped,” he said over sounds of hammering and drilling. “We don’t want this concrete monstrosity here. This is sacred terrain.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Amazon’s nice-to-have headquarters on a Cape Town wetland
The e-commerce giant’s choice of site has divided the city but also shone a light on the neglected history of the Khoisan
On the outskirts of Cape Town, at the base of Table Mountain and set back from a tangle of freeways, the Liesbeek and Black rivers meet in a small stretch of marshland. The 15ha plot is not pristine — it lies next to a railyard and was until recently home to a golf course — but for centuries, this land has been sacred ground for the Khoisan, a grouping of southern African peoples who trace their lineage back more than 100,000 years. In the near future, if all goes to plan, it will be the site of Amazon’s next regional headquarters.
To many local first nations descendants, news of the project came as an unhappy surprise. Since approval for the e-commerce giant’s $250m (R4.3bn) office complex on the 150,000m² site was granted, activist groups aligned with the Khoisan to oppose the project have tried to derail construction.
On a near monthly basis, dozens of protestors gathered on the steps of the high court in Cape Town with signs reading “Concrete will never be our heritage”, and “No means no”. They have filed petitions and lawsuits, appealed to the media and legislators, and forced Capetonians to reckon with the uncomfortable question of whether they are willing to prioritise economic development over the fight to recognise indigenous land rights in SA.
“It’s almost a case of history repeating itself,” said Khoisan chief Bradley van Sitters, who also goes by the name Hyi!Gaeb!Gorallgaullaes, the exclamation points representing the clicks in his tribal grouping’s language. “A lot of our people’s blood has been spilled here.”
For its part, Amazon has been working with the developer to accommodate the Khoi and San peoples, who are often referred to collectively. In collaboration with Khoisan members who support the project, the company has announced plans to build a heritage centre which will include a garden, a media area, and roads and pathways with Khoisan names.
With the economy stalling, Amazon also brings the promise of jobs and development in a city that desperately needs them. Unemployment is above 30% in SA, and nearly 27% in Cape Town. City government representatives say that the project will indirectly create jobs for 19,000 people, including more than 5,200 construction workers. Cape Town’s leaders are thrilled with the arrangement.
Although Amazon delivery services are not yet available in SA, the e-commerce giant has long had a presence in the country. It has kept offices in Cape Town for about 18 years, and the purpose of the Liesbeek hub is to consolidate the estimated 3,000-plus employees already in the city with another 5,000 or more to be hired in the next few years. This is part of a broader retail expansion into sub-Saharan Africa. Amazon Web Services recently opened offices in Johannesburg and Lagos, and according to people familiar with the matter who do not want to be identified as plans are not public, Amazon intends to roll out online delivery in SA and in Nigeria as early as 2023.
None of these ambitions, however, rely on the Cape Town headquarters, which is nicknamed Project Zola, according to a bid proposal seen by Bloomberg. “The campus is a nice-to-have rather than a have-to-have,” said Arthur Goldstuck, a technology analyst and MD of World Wide Worx.
That “nice-to-have” has not come easily. In Cape Town, litigation began almost as soon as the project became public. Protesters scored an early victory against Amazon in March, when the Western Cape High Court ordered Liesbeek Leisure to temporarily stop work, ruling that “the core consideration is the issue of proper and meaningful consultation with all affected First Nations Peoples”.
It was not the first time Amazon had encountered obstacles when trying to set up shop outside the US. Plans to build large logistics hubs in France were scrapped on at least four occasions in the past 18 months due to political, environmental and financial concerns. Earlier in 2022, the company was blocked from building a 76,200m² warehouse near the eastern French city of Belfort on the grounds that the proposal for the project did not include “compensatory measures to offset the destruction of wetlands”.
In the Liesbeek case, however, the decision did not stick. The court sided with the company on appeal and dismissed claims that the development would threaten the site’s cultural legacy. As part of the development, $2.2m (R38m) will be spent on environmental rehabilitation, the ruling went on to suggest that “development might enhance the land’s resources”. Construction on the site continued, though nobody can say for sure when it will be completed.
To Tauriq Jenkins, who claims to be head of the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional council, an organisation that represents some of the groups opposed to the site, the decision made little sense. “How can you build a heritage centre on top of the history being destroyed?”
What might be the opposition’s last chance to stop the project now comes down to proving that stakeholders were not properly consulted. A date for the review hearing has not been scheduled, but optimism is running low. Without “the deep pockets our opponents have”, said Leslie London, a professor at the University of Cape Town who has been involved in the case, the groups have been “outmanoeuvred legally”.
Amazon’s spokespeople in SA, Europe and the US declined to respond when contacted multiple times for comment. The site’s developer responded to queries.
Both the city and river valley have complicated histories. Europeans arrived in what is now Cape Town in the 15th century, and over the next several hundred years, local populations were brutally subjected to the rise of the slave trade, the introduction of apartheid, and government efforts to limit black property ownership.
When the Dutch settled along the Liesbeek in the 17th century, parcels of the valley were allocated to farmers and cut off from the Khoisan. It has mostly remained private land ever since. In recent years, the site has been used “as a private golf driving range, restaurant, bar and tarmac parking lot”, according to Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust (LLPT), the developer overseeing the Amazon project.
The current saga has led some to wonder why Amazon chose this site in the first place. “When it was announced that the Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust was the preferred bidder to construct the Amazon headquarters on the River Club site, I was very surprised,” architect Derick Henstra, who advised one of the short-listed firms on the project, said in an affidavit filed as part of the case.
“Both Amazon and the LLPT must have been conscious that selecting the site carried with it the risk of substantial delays.” In response, the developer said that “there was no reason to believe there would be delays or legal challenges to what is ostensibly an attempt to breathe life into a dilapidated space”, and added that it had all the necessary approvals to move ahead.
The project has also become a public relations headache. While many Cape Town residents are excited by the opportunities Amazon can offer (both in terms of jobs and midnight shopping binges) others have been put off by how the multinational handled this process. Ryan Dick, a software developer who lives in Cape Town, said he does not “see how putting thousands of tons of concrete on top of a wetland is saving anything”.
Another Capetonian, Sarah Driver-Jowitt, said that while she understands why Amazon Web Services wants to centralise, she thinks the site is “not an appropriate one”. Nadia Vatalidis, a human resources specialist, was sanguine about the controversy. Although any project has its downsides, she said, SA needs the jobs and investment.
One silver lining may be that the controversy has increased awareness about the Khoisan. In recent years, President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed legislation to acknowledge first nations governance structures and established an advisory panel to tackle questions of land restitution. The Khoisan and others have also called on the Heritage Resources Agency to declare the Liesbeek River Valley a heritage site. That would not stop construction, but it could delay it by two years.
As Khoisan chief Van Sitters observed, fights over land have long moved off the battlefields and now happen in court.
For now, protesters say they will continue with their efforts. Standing on the edge of the construction site one morning in October, Jenkins, the indigenous council leader, shook his head at the scene. “We want this development stopped,” he said over sounds of hammering and drilling. “We don’t want this concrete monstrosity here. This is sacred terrain.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Amazon development impasse as court battles rage
Rooibos industry pays R12.2m to indigenous councils
LETTER: Smokescreen to keep our people out
LUMKILE MONDI: Exit to the left: Ramaphosa signs bantustans back to life in Khoi-San leadership bill
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Data centres mushroom globally as world shifts to digital
Premium SA offices continue to attract international tenants
Amazon workers across continents strike on Black Friday
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.