The UK’s competition watchdog is investigating the country’s antibiotic market amid concerns that firms may be hiking prices during an outbreak of Strep A infections.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in a statement on Wednesday it is probing whether companies could be illegally colluding to drive up prices.
Drug prices have shot up since a surge in the bacterial infection, which has triggered fatal sepsis in some children. Demand for antibiotics, including penicillin and amoxicillin, has risen substantially and some pharmacists said they are being quoted rapidly increasing prices.
“There should be no doubt that it is illegal for a dominant company to charge excessive prices or for any companies to collude to drive up prices,” a CMA spokesperson said. “We stand ready to take action if there is evidence.”
The UK government has put some antibiotics on its no-export drug list to ensure that supplies of the medicine stay in the country. Amoxicillin and azithromycin were both added to the list on Wednesday.
UK scrutinises price of antibiotics amid deadly outbreak
Competition watchdog probes possible collusion as pharmacists report rapidly rising prices
