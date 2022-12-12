News

Sex inspectors won’t ruin Bali vacations, tourists assured

14 December 2022 - 05:00 Yudith Ho
Bali is trying to dispel worries among tourists that the ban on extramarital sex in Indonesia might ruin their holidays.
Image: Bloomberg

The local government will make sure there would be no inspections or marital status checks at hotels, and that there would be no policy changes due to the newly passed criminal code.

“Bali is Bali as usual, which is comfortable and safe to be visited,” governor Wayan Koster said. He denied that the criminal code has led to cancellations as visitor numbers are set to increase through to March.

The overhaul of the penal code, which sets out a ban on sex outside marriage and penalises insults against the government, has led critics to decry that the law could infringe on people’s privacy.

The government has already sought to assure foreigners that they should not worry about being prosecuted unless their family members file a complaint.

No extramarital sex and no insulting Jokowi, Indonesia orders

Anyone engaged in sex outside marriage could face up to one year in prison or fines, if President Joko Widodo approves the new law
6 days ago

Indonesia’s new ban on sex outside marriage worries tourism bodies

New laws also restrict political freedoms and black magic
1 week ago

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: After Bali, can developing countries become rule makers?

At the Group of 20 meeting there was an apparent shift in power under the leadership of the Brics bloc
3 weeks ago
