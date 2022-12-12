Sex inspectors won’t ruin Bali vacations, tourists assured

Domestic flight activity jumps to 65% of pre-pandemic levels
Bali is trying to dispel worries among tourists that the ban on extramarital sex in Indonesia might ruin their holidays.
The local government will make sure there would be no inspections or marital status checks at hotels, and that there would be no policy changes due to the newly passed criminal code.
“Bali is Bali as usual, which is comfortable and safe to be visited,” governor Wayan Koster said. He denied that the criminal code has led to cancellations as visitor numbers are set to increase through to March.
The overhaul of the penal code, which sets out a ban on sex outside marriage and penalises insults against the government, has led critics to decry that the law could infringe on people’s privacy.
The government has already sought to assure foreigners that they should not worry about being prosecuted unless their family members file a complaint.
