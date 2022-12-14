Sam Bankman-Fried fast-talked his way into the dock

The US authorities move with unprecedented speed to draw up a criminal indictment for FTX founder
US prosecutors usually grind away in obscurity for months or years before unveiling a criminal indictment. Their case against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried came together in a matter of weeks.
Speed was of the essence for Damian Williams, the US attorney for the southern district of New York, who unveiled criminal charges against the disgraced entrepreneur just over a month after FTX filed for bankruptcy. Bankman-Fried is now in jail in the Bahamas, where a judge denied him bail because of concerns that he is a flight risk.
His swift arrest shows the urgency of a high-profile case involving a founder who has courted the media and flouted the conventional wisdom for handling a corporate unravelling. Prosecutors were probably spurred into action by several factors, including public and political pressure for an indictment, as well as concerns that Bankman-Fried might flee to a jurisdiction from which it would be more difficult to extradite him to the US.
“They grabbed him as quickly as they could before he went to some other place,” said Edward Robbins Jnr, a former federal prosecutor who is not involved in the case. “That’s just common sense.”
FTX and scores of related companies declared bankruptcy last month after three years of frenetic growth. At its peak, the exchange was worth $32bn. Bankman-Fried, its former CEO, was celebrated as the crypto savant who would lead the industry to untold riches. His arrest late on Monday appeared to be a surprise to many; he had been expected to testify before the House of Representatives financial services committee the next day in hearings on FTX’s downfall.
In a news conference on Tuesday, Williams claimed that Bankman-Fried scammed FTX customers and venture capital backers out of billions of dollars in “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history”. The prosecutor has brought other large crypto cases, overseeing the seizure in November 2021 of stolen bitcoin valued at $3.36bn. A Georgia man, James Zhong, pleaded guilty last month to wire fraud charges related to the theft.
“You’re right, this is very, very fast,” Williams said of the Bankman-Fried probe. “Whether we are going to bring charges against anyone else, I can only say this clearly — we are not done.”
Extradition
Regulators at the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have sued Bankman-Fried as well. His lawyer said he would fight plans to send him to the US to face charges. The judge set a February 8 extradition hearing.
Bankman-Fried’s recent words and actions may have given prosecutors enough ammunition to move so quickly. The 30-year-old publicly tried to explain away his culpability and apologise for losing $8bn in customer funds.
He acknowledged he had commingled funds between FTX customers and Alameda Research, a trading operation he controlled. Those transactions are central to wire fraud charges against him in the eight-count indictment.
“SBF making admissions on TV his lawyers did not want him to talk about is like happy hour for federal prosecutors,” said Michael Weinstein of law firm Cole Schotz.
The media circus extended beyond Bankman-Fried. On Tuesday, the House of Representatives financial services committee went ahead with its hearings without the incarcerated founder. His absence shone an even brighter light on John Ray, the court-appointed CEO who took over FTX as it hurtled towards bankruptcy. Ray has spent the past month poring over the company’s financial records, saying poor controls and malfeasance are to blame for the collapse.
Ray is working with a wide cast of investigators and former prosecutors to unravel the FTX fraud. That spade work also helped the government move fast.
Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.
