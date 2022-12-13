News

Cosmetics company offers paid leave as festive season prize

Philippine Colourette Cosmetics raffled five days of additional paid leave at a Christmas party

14 December 2022 - 09:39 Andreo Calonzo and Zibang Xiao
A new mobile phone or a spa treatment as a holiday gift for your employees? How about additional paid leave? A Philippine cosmetics company has come up with this novel idea. Picture: BLOOMBERG
A new mobile phone or a spa treatment as a holiday gift for your employees? How about additional paid leave? A Philippine cosmetics company has come up with this novel idea. Picture: BLOOMBERG

A new mobile phone or a spa treatment as a holiday gift for your employees? How about additional paid leave? A Philippine cosmetics company has come up with this novel idea. 

Colourette Cosmetics raffled off five days of additional paid leave as part of prizes at a Christmas party, according to a TikTok video from Nina Cabrera, the founder and CEO of the home-grown makeup brand. 

Cabrera said on Twitter Tuesday she was inspired by a viral post from a Philippine lawyer that laments how a big TV won’t matter if the employees are stuck in the office all the time. 

The prize is a welcome move in the Philippines, which lags its neighbours like Singapore and Indonesia in leave entitlement. According to the Philippine labour code, an employee who has worked for at least a year is entitled to five days of paid leave, though local companies tend to offer more time off than the legal minimum. 

A lack of respite from work could make employees more tense. A Gallup survey showed Filipino workers were among the most stressed in Southeast Asia, according to local media. 

In a sign of public approval, Cabrera’s TikTok post had attracted some 8,000 likes and largely positive comments Wednesday. One top reply read: “This is the new normal for companies who value and appreciate their employees. Best boss you’ll ever have, guys!” 

The idea to give workers more paid leave also echoes how international companies like Patagonia and Airbnb are adopting a framework focusing on employee wellbeing. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

LETTER: Application of labour must be rooted in fairness

Managers and employee representatives are too often driven by the desire to frustrate processes to achieve self-serving outcomes
Opinion
4 weeks ago

LEBOGANG MULAISI: Rethinking labour market institutions to achieve the ideals of labour law

SA’s labour legislation is considered the world’s best, but this is meaningless unless the CCMA and labour court are protected from abuse at the ...
Opinion
1 month ago

CCMA victory on vaccinations may be the start of a long court battle

Senior CCMA commissioner Richard Byrne found that an employer has no right to formulate any Covid-19 vaccination mandate, it’s the prerogative of ...
National
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
UK trains at a standstill as rail workers strike
News
2.
Sex inspectors won’t ruin Bali vacations, ...
News
3.
Islamic State claims suicide attack targeting ...
News
4.
Ethiopian Airlines to almost double its fleet by ...
News
5.
Smash and grab luxury watch theft increases ...
News

Related Articles

China’s shadow banks scramble for business as construction boom ends

Companies / Financial Services

India’s Paytm plan to buy back shares worries investors

News

Union wins landmark vote in first US electric vehicle battery plant

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.