US faces test at summit in bid to regain influence in Africa

US resolve to claw back lost influence in Africa will be put to the test this week when dozens of the continent’s leaders and officials gather for three days of talks with their American counterparts in Washington.
A top priority of President Joe Biden’s US-Africa Leaders Summit, which aims to increase co-operation on some of the world’s most pressing issues, will be to map out the future of market access.
The African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), which expires in 2025 and gives about three dozen African nations duty-free access to the world’s biggest economy for almost 7,000 products, will be discussed at the summit on Tuesday and at a subsequent meeting with lawmakers.
What comes next after the programme ends and who gets access to any future iteration still need be ironed out.
“We’ve consistently seen that there are opportunities for the programme to be better. There could be much better uptake and utilisation of the programme”, US trade representative Katherine Tai said at a Semafor event in Washington on Monday.
SA is at risk of being excluded from any preferential deal if its trade policies disadvantage American exporters relative to their developed-nation counterparts, according to informed sources.
Ethiopia War
Ethiopia, which is emerging from a two-year civil war, also risks being sidelined. The Horn of Africa country’s Agoa access was suspended last year because of the conflict and allegations that its forces engaged in human-rights violations. While the US has welcomed the cessation of hostilities, its officials are still monitoring the situation to determine whether a policy shift is warranted.
Trade ministers will have an opportunity to speak directly with members of Congress, who are in charge of legislating on Agoa, on what should be improved and how to move forward, Sarah Bianchi, the deputy US trade representative for Asia and Africa, said in an interview ahead of the summit.
“We very much have the next phase in mind as we start these conversations,” Bianchi said. “This was a priority for us. Getting these direct dialogues is truly the point and the opportunity of this summit.”
The US is trying to deepen its ties with Africa as it competes for influence with rivals China, the continent’s largest trading partner and bilateral creditor, and Russia, which has successfully strengthened relations with the region in recent months as western nations tried to isolate it over its invasion of Ukraine.
US two-way trade with Sub-Saharan Africa was $44.9bn last year, a 22% rise since 2019, while foreign direct investment into the region fell by 5.3% to $30.3bn in 2021.
Kenya and the US announced a strategic bilateral trade and investment partnership in July, a model that could be considered in other African countries if succesful, Bianchi said.
In January 2021, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) — which would be the world’s biggest free-trade zone by area when it kicks into full gear in 2030 — became operational.
The initiative is likely to become a key pillar in facilitating trade between the US and Africa. The bloc has a potential market of 1.3-billion people with a combined GDP of $2.6-trillion.
The role of the bloc will be discussed at the summit, Wamkele Mene, the secretary-general of AfCFTA, said recently.
Tai said on Monday that the US and the bloc’s secretariat are preparing to sign a memorandum to create a platform for continuing work. Washington “is incredibly supportive” of the continental-integration effort.
US Senate foreign relations subcommittee on Africa chair Chris Van Hollen and House foreign affairs subcommittee on Africa chair Karen Bass proposed legislation on Friday to increase US assistance to implement the African free-trade area. That would require Biden to develop an inter-agency long-term strategy on infrastructure development and technical support to promote African continental trade.
This summit provides a “sweet spot on Agoa going forward” to have a conversation on the implementation of the free-trade agreement, said Constance Hamilton, the assistant US trade representative for Africa.
About 50 heads of state and senior government officials from African countries are expected to attend this year’s summit, the second since former President Barack Obama hosted the event in 2014. Democracy, food security, the climate crisis and promoting investment in infrastructure, health and renewable energy projects will also be discussed.
Biden is also due to support the African Union getting permanent membership in the Group of 20 during the summit.
The summit “is really about the US and Africa enhancing economic ties in its own right,” Bianchi said. “That’s the focus.”
