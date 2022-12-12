UK trains at a standstill as rail workers strike

The trial is aimed at using an mRNA vaccine to stimulate additional immune response when combined with a Merck drug
Rail workers have begun a series of strikes designed to cripple Britain’s transport system over the Christmas period, leading the transport secretary to claim that public opinion is turning against the unions.
Thousands of members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers are walking out on train companies across the country, alongside colleagues from another labour group, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association. They will strike on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this week. Great Western Railway will be hit by a separate strike on Thursday.
Unions are holding out for steeper pay hikes after UK inflation exceeded 11%. They are also at odds with train companies and the government over proposed reforms to the rail network in light of changing commuter habits following the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I think the tide is turning on opinion on whether these offers are reasonable or not,” transport secretary Mark Harper told Sky News. “There isn’t a bottomless pit of money to go into the rail industry.”
RMT members will also strike over Christmas after rejecting a pay offer from Network Rail on Monday night. There was a glimmer of hope for a breakthrough, however, when the union Unite said that its members voted to accept the same offer, ending all its walkouts in December and January.
Unions said Network Rail’s offer comprised a 5% raise this year and 4% from January. The Transport Salaried Staffs Association recommended its members accept the deal, saying it was the “best offer that can be achieved through negotiation” with the results of a vote due on Thursday.
Unions remain at loggerheads with the UK’s train companies, which form part of separate negotiations. Those talks are ongoing with train operating companies through the Rail Delivery Group.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
The uphill battle Rishi Sunak faces
