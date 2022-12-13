Islamic State claims suicide attack targeting Chinese envoys in Kabul

The trial is aimed at using an mRNA vaccine to stimulate additional immune response when combined with a Merck drug
An Islamic State offshoot took credit for an attack at a Kabul hotel popular with Chinese diplomats and businessmen, the first attack targeting citizens from one of the few countries with good ties with the Taliban since it came to power in 2021.
Two fighters of the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), a local affiliate of the militant group operating in the Middle East, detonated explosive devices inside the Kabul Longan Hotel in a wealthy district of the Afghan capital on Monday. The group claimed the suicide attack killed or wounded at least 30 people, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.
A spokesperson of Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government, Zabihullah Mujahed, said two foreign nationals were injured while jumping from the hotel balcony and three assailants were killed after a gun battle with government forces.
China was “deeply shocked” by the attack, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday at a regular press briefing in Beijing. Chinese diplomats have made serious representations with Afghanistan about the incident, he said, adding that Beijing supports the nation in countering terrorism.
This is the group’s third attack in the past few months on targets associated with nations that have friendly ties with the Taliban. Earlier in December there was an attack on Pakistan’s embassy. In September, the group claimed an attack just outside the Russian embassy, which killed several people including a senior diplomat and a security guard.
The IS-K group is one of the Taliban’s most serious security threats, carrying out large-scale attacks in densely populated areas. Even before the Taliban took over the militant group was fighting it in an attempt to impose its harsher Islamic ideology and expand its influence in the region.
The attacks highlight the difficulties the Taliban face to break their international isolation and draw in foreign investments to the country’s largely untapped mineral resources.
The militant group has limited diplomatic links with only seven countries, including Russia and China, but even those countries have not formally recognised its government.
