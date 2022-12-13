Binance hit by outflows as investor fears rise after FTX collapse

The accord, which requires board approval, enables the government to address its precarious public finances and support the ailing cedi
Binance, the dominant cryptocurrency exchange, has been hit by large outflows as traders move to take custody of their tokens amid revelations that rival FTX may have misused customer funds before its November implosion.
Net outflows of digital tokens from Binance amounted to about $3.7bn in the past week, including almost $2bn in the past 24 hours, according to data from research firm Nansen at 9.20am in London. The one-day number was nearly 18 times higher than the next largest efflux, which was from Bitfinex.
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has taken to Twitter in recent days to express confidence in the firm’s outlook. A spokesperson for Binance did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the outflows.
Exchange outflows are being scrutinised against a backdrop of concern that more dominoes may fall in the crypto sector after the bankruptcy of FTX and the arrest of its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, on Monday. The fallen mogul’s empire blew up amid allegations that customer funds were mishandled, leaving potentially more than a million creditors and eroding trust in the industry.
“The flows are still relatively small considering Binance’s reserves,” said Alex Svanevik, CEO at Nansen, referring to Binance’s recent outflows. “But given everything that’s happened, it’s not surprising many are choosing a cautious approach.”
The US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday said it charged Bankman-Fried with “orchestrating a scheme to defraud equity investors in FTX”.
Native token
The exchange’s native token Binance Coin fell as much as 7.1% on Tuesday and was down 3.3% at 10.30am in London. Bitcoin and ether, the two biggest cryptocurrencies, both advanced.
Market maker Jump Trading is among those pulling funds from Binance’s platform, according to Nansen. Jump took out a net $18.4m in the past 24 hours and $123.4m in the past seven days on the ethereum blockchain, the data shows.
While a market maker such as Jump routinely moves large sums in and out of exchanges, “it’s unusual to see such steady outflows without any inflows at all”, Svanevik said.
Binance and Zhao have been at pains to counter any attempt to shroud the firm in so-called FUD — crypto parlance for fear, uncertainty and doubt. One part of that is an effort at reassurance about its reserves. In a November blog post Binance shared details of digital-asset wallet addresses with tokens worth about $69bn.
Last week, the exchange released a proof of reserves report. The document, based on a snapshot review by accounting firm Mazars, shows the exchange having sufficient crypto assets to balance its total platform liabilities.
But the report acknowledges limitations, as it did not amount to a true financial statement audit that would have given a clearer picture of Binance’s overall health.
The crypto industry remains mired in a deep downturn after a $2-trillion rout in digital assets over the past year. The slide has been pockmarked with a series of blow-ups of which FTX, once valued at $32bn, was perhaps the most damaging.
FTX’s wipeout is an event Zhao — also known as CZ — may have himself helped accelerate with a November 6 tweet about plans to sell a $530m holding of FTX’s native digital token.
Zhao has been trying to restore confidence in the industry. In November he vowed to set up a recovery fund of up to $2bn to help promising crypto start-ups facing a liquidity squeeze. He has also said that Binance US is planning to revive its bid for the assets of bankrupt lender Voyager Digital.
Binance has cemented its position as the biggest crypto exchange in the wreckage of FTX’s November 11 bankruptcy. Its daily average trading volume in the first week of December was more than eight times greater than that of runner-up Coinbase Global. The comparable figure in the last week of October was about seven times. That is based on calculations on data from digital-asset information provider Kaiko.
However, publicly traded Coinbase has been less affected by customers withdrawing crypto, recording a $546m net outflow in the past week and a small inflow over the past 24 hours, Nansen data show.
Binance hit by outflows as investor fears rise after FTX collapse
Net outflows of the cryptocurrency exchange’s digital tokens amount to about $3.7bn in the past week
