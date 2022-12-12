Horizon Therapeutics soars on Amgen’s $27.8bn offer

Amgen will benefit from the biopharmaceutical company’s focus on treatments for rare diseases
Amgen has agreed to buy Horizon Therapeutics for about $27.8bn in its biggest acquisition, outlasting at least two other suitors for the developer of autoimmune-disease treatments.
Amgen will pay $116.50 a share in cash, the companies said in a statement on Monday, for a premium of about 48% since Horizon Therapeutics disclosed on November 29 that it was in early talks with three suitors.
Horizon shares gained as much as 15% to $111.75 in New York, their highest intraday level since April. Amgen’s were little changed.
With Horizon, Amgen is gaining a company that gets almost half of its $3.6bn in annual sales from Tepezza, a treatment for a painful autoimmune condition called thyroid eye disease. Other top drugs include Krystexxa for chronic gout and Ravicti, a treatment for inborn urea disorders.
Emerging from the exhausting focus on Covid-19, big drugmakers are resuming their search for innovative therapies, especially for those that treat rare diseases and cancer. The deal for Horizon is the biggest in pharma since AstraZeneca bought Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $39bn in 2020.
“That Amgen is looking for larger deals is not surprising”, given expected erosion of its base business due to impending patent cliffs, Wolfe Research analyst Tim Anderson said in a note. “Most often it is companies with future holes to fill that do bigger deals.”
Horizon’s portfolio complements Amgen’s expertise in biologic drugs and inflammatory diseases, Amgen executives said on a conference call, saying the deal will provide a sales boost, particularly globally.
“We’ve admired Horizon’s success for some time and we’ve studied their business closely through time as well,” Amgen CEO Robert Bradway said. “And when presented with this opportunity, we were prepared to move quickly.”
Sanofi dropped out of the running for Horizon on Sunday, saying the price had risen too high, following in the footsteps of a Johnson & Johnson unit earlier this month. The French drugmaker said the “transaction price expectations do not meet our value creation criteria”.
Outperformed rivals
Thousand Oaks, California-based Amgen has far outperformed those rivals this year, with its stock rising 24% through to Friday to a market value of about $149bn. Amgen last month reported revenue and profit that beat analyst estimates as 11 drugs had record quarterly sales and the company kept operating expenses in check.
Amgen said the purchase of Horizon is expected to increase earnings per share, on a non-GAAP basis, starting in 2024. It anticipates $500m in annual pretax cost savings by the end of the third fiscal year after completion.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
