News

Free of Covid-19-Zero millstone, China buys drugs in a panic

The state-controlled media has pushed back against long-held false beliefs that canned yellow peaches can help with recovery from Covid-19

12 December 2022 - 10:19 Jennifer Creery
Residents buy medications to treat Covid-19 symptoms from a pharmacy in Beijing on December 11 2022. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/KEVIN FRAYER
Residents buy medications to treat Covid-19 symptoms from a pharmacy in Beijing on December 11 2022. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/KEVIN FRAYER

China is warning its citizens against some questionable and risky attempts at self-treatment amid surging coronavirus infections, as the nation seeks to tackle panic-buying of drugs following an unexpectedly swift unwinding of its Covid-19-Zero policy.

The People’s Daily, the Communist Party mouthpiece, admonished the practice of mixing or taking more drugs to nurse a fever, while quashing speculation that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had advised against taking ibuprofen. Separately, the Beijing Evening News cautioned that overdosing of medicines could lead to liver failure.   

The state-controlled media also pushed back against long-held false beliefs that canned yellow peaches could help with recovery and eating oranges could lead to a positive antigen test.

“Prevent the pandemic with science, do not be misled by these rumours,” the People’s Daily wrote Monday in a post on the social media platform Weibo.

Pharmacies across major cities are reporting running out of stocks of antipyretics, with ibuprofen and paracetamol being the most popular ones. Branded ones have been snapped up, and the ones still available are less-known generic versions.   

Authorities have urged residents to refrain from stockpiling and panic-buying. 

Several other countries, including Singapore, have experienced similar chaos at the peak of the pandemic, with stores running out of personal-care products such as sanitisers and toilet paper. Even Hong Kong experienced panic-buying in the early months of the pandemic, causing hardships to residents of the Chinese territory.

China’s words of caution are coming days after authorities announced the easing of critical pandemic restrictions, including requirements for PCR tests to enter most public venues and forced quarantines for infected people and their close contacts. The surprise about-turn appears to be turbocharged by widespread protests against the punishing Covid-19-Zero regime.

Some estimates predict the country’s daily case tally at the peak to rise to 5.6-million, with London-based research platform Airfinity forecasting that between 1.3-million and 2.1-million may die.

With Zibang Xiao and Dong Lyu.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
The world economy to 2075, according to Goldman ...
News
2.
Western Balkans look elsewhere as EU drags its ...
News
3.
Smash and grab luxury watch theft increases ...
News
4.
Fake-meat farmers shift focus to peas as sales ...
News
5.
SA could lose its preferential market access to US
News

Related Articles

Beijing falls quiet as fear over infections replaces anger

World / Asia

China’s Covid-19-zero retreat leaves many residents uneasy

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.