The state-controlled media has pushed back against long-held false beliefs that canned yellow peaches can help with recovery from Covid-19
Prada will appoint former LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton executive Andrea Guerra as CEO
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
China is warning its citizens against some questionable and risky attempts at self-treatment amid surging coronavirus infections, as the nation seeks to tackle panic-buying of drugs following an unexpectedly swift unwinding of its Covid-19-Zero policy.
The People’s Daily, the Communist Party mouthpiece, admonished the practice of mixing or taking more drugs to nurse a fever, while quashing speculation that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had advised against taking ibuprofen. Separately, the Beijing Evening News cautioned that overdosing of medicines could lead to liver failure.
The state-controlled media also pushed back against long-held false beliefs that canned yellow peaches could help with recovery and eating oranges could lead to a positive antigen test.
“Prevent the pandemic with science, do not be misled by these rumours,” the People’s Daily wrote Monday in a post on the social media platform Weibo.
Pharmacies across major cities are reporting running out of stocks of antipyretics, with ibuprofen and paracetamol being the most popular ones. Branded ones have been snapped up, and the ones still available are less-known generic versions.
Authorities have urged residents to refrain from stockpiling and panic-buying.
Several other countries, including Singapore, have experienced similar chaos at the peak of the pandemic, with stores running out of personal-care products such as sanitisers and toilet paper. Even Hong Kong experienced panic-buying in the early months of the pandemic, causing hardships to residents of the Chinese territory.
China’s words of caution are coming days after authorities announced the easing of critical pandemic restrictions, including requirements for PCR tests to enter most public venues and forced quarantines for infected people and their close contacts. The surprise about-turn appears to be turbocharged by widespread protests against the punishing Covid-19-Zero regime.
Some estimates predict the country’s daily case tally at the peak to rise to 5.6-million, with London-based research platform Airfinity forecasting that between 1.3-million and 2.1-million may die.
With Zibang Xiao and Dong Lyu.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Free of Covid-19-Zero millstone, China buys drugs in a panic
The state-controlled media has pushed back against long-held false beliefs that canned yellow peaches can help with recovery from Covid-19
China is warning its citizens against some questionable and risky attempts at self-treatment amid surging coronavirus infections, as the nation seeks to tackle panic-buying of drugs following an unexpectedly swift unwinding of its Covid-19-Zero policy.
The People’s Daily, the Communist Party mouthpiece, admonished the practice of mixing or taking more drugs to nurse a fever, while quashing speculation that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had advised against taking ibuprofen. Separately, the Beijing Evening News cautioned that overdosing of medicines could lead to liver failure.
The state-controlled media also pushed back against long-held false beliefs that canned yellow peaches could help with recovery and eating oranges could lead to a positive antigen test.
“Prevent the pandemic with science, do not be misled by these rumours,” the People’s Daily wrote Monday in a post on the social media platform Weibo.
Pharmacies across major cities are reporting running out of stocks of antipyretics, with ibuprofen and paracetamol being the most popular ones. Branded ones have been snapped up, and the ones still available are less-known generic versions.
Authorities have urged residents to refrain from stockpiling and panic-buying.
Several other countries, including Singapore, have experienced similar chaos at the peak of the pandemic, with stores running out of personal-care products such as sanitisers and toilet paper. Even Hong Kong experienced panic-buying in the early months of the pandemic, causing hardships to residents of the Chinese territory.
China’s words of caution are coming days after authorities announced the easing of critical pandemic restrictions, including requirements for PCR tests to enter most public venues and forced quarantines for infected people and their close contacts. The surprise about-turn appears to be turbocharged by widespread protests against the punishing Covid-19-Zero regime.
Some estimates predict the country’s daily case tally at the peak to rise to 5.6-million, with London-based research platform Airfinity forecasting that between 1.3-million and 2.1-million may die.
With Zibang Xiao and Dong Lyu.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Beijing falls quiet as fear over infections replaces anger
China’s Covid-19-zero retreat leaves many residents uneasy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.