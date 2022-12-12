News

Fake-meat farmers shift focus to peas as sales and shares slump

Synthesis leads a $35m financing round for Equinom, which identifies non-GMO seeds that don’t require the processing and additives that blight alternatives

12 December 2022 - 09:50 Agnieszka de Sousa
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Fake meat is in trouble. Sales of plant-based burgers are falling, investor largesse is waning and shares of the industry’s poster child, Beyond Meat, have slumped. 

Still, ardent believers in products that can replace animal protein and help save the planet are backing a fundamental makeover. That means better ingredients offering more appealing textures, flavours and aromas, but also ones that require less processing, energy and resources, according to Costa Yiannoulis, managing partner at Synthesis Capital, a venture capital fund.

The starting point for this meat-and-potatoes approach is the humble pea or bean, but one developed using biological algorithms and precision breeding to create tasty, nutritious and high-protein products. To that end London-based Synthesis has just led a $35m financing round for Israeli start-up Equinom, which identifies non-genetically modified seed varieties that don’t require the processing and additives that have long blighted meat alternatives.

“Genetic diversity provides a tremendous amount of solutions,” Gil Shalev, Equinom’s co-founder and CEO, said in an interview. “When you start with high-quality beans, immediately you are starting to eliminate all the bad processing requirements that the industry developed over many years to overcome bad-quality seeds, to create high-quality ingredients.”

The funding round, which includes investors such as Bunge, BayWa and CPT Capital, brings Equinom’s total financing to more than $71m. The money will be used to commercialise and develop the company’s technology platform. It’s already working with multinational processing ingredient suppliers that will sell its proteins to food companies.

Equinom has just completed harvests in North America for pea and soy and several companies are on track to add its ingredients into their food products by the end of next year. It also has active breeding programmes for chickpea, fava bean, mung bean and cow pea, which will be available for sales in two years, Shalev said. 

“You start with a bean that has protein and quality levels that’s required,” he said. “And then you also have the ability to bring diversity into the food system, unlike the way the supply chain is established now.”

Bloomberg
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
The world economy to 2075, according to Goldman ...
News
2.
Western Balkans look elsewhere as EU drags its ...
News
3.
Smash and grab luxury watch theft increases ...
News
4.
Fake-meat farmers shift focus to peas as sales ...
News
5.
SA could lose its preferential market access to US
News

Related Articles

Land reform agents get their fingers in a fake-meat pie

News & Fox / Trending

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Global food crisis bites

Opinion

Kentucky fried plant nuggets the next bet for KFC

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.