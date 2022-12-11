News

The world economy to 2075, according to Goldman Sachs

Economists project slowdown primarily due to demographics which has seen global population growth halve over the past 50 years

11 December 2022 - 05:59 Simon Kennedy
Projections imply we have passed the high-water mark of global potential growth, say economists.
Image: Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs Group economists have taken a stab at predicting the path of the world economy to 2075.

Two decades since they famously outlined long-term growth projections for the so-called Bric economies, the economists expanded their projections to encompass 104 countries over the next half-century.

The results:

  • Global growth will average at just less than 3% a year over the next decade, down from 3.6% in the 10 years before the financial crisis. Thereafter, it will gradually decline, reflecting slowing labour force growth;
  • Emerging markets will continue to converge with industrial nations as China, the US, India, Indonesia and Germany top the table of largest economies when measured in dollars. Nigeria, Pakistan and Egypt could also be among the biggest;
  • The US is unlikely to repeat its relative strong performance of the past decade and the dollar’s robustness will also unwind over the next 10 years; and
  • While income inequality between countries has fallen, it will continue to rise within them.

Economists Kevin Daly and Tadas Gedminas saw protectionism and climate change as risks that are “particularly important” for growth and the convergence of incomes. 

“Our projections imply that we have passed the high-water mark of global potential growth,” the economists said. “Most of this projected slowdown is due to demographics. Global population growth has halved over the past 50 years.”

They said slower population growth is “a good problem to have” because it implies less strain on the environment. But it will present “a number of economic challenges”, such as how countries will pay for the rising health costs of their ageing populations.

Bloomberg
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

SAM MKOKELI: The lame duck that perfectly suits a quacking ANC

Heavily compromised party leaders would be threatened by a too-clean president, writes Sam Mkokeli
Opinion
7 hours ago

Ramaphosa gets a timely boost from the economy

Unexpectedly good GDP growth in the third quarter helps put the president firmly back in the driver’s seat, but critics say Eskom remains the biggest ...
Business
7 hours ago
