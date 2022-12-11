In London the number of knifepoint robberies surged 60% between May and June, while in Paris, a police task force dedicated to stopping luxury watch theft has grown to 30 agents
Goldman Sachs Group economists have taken a stab at predicting the path of the world economy to 2075.
Two decades since they famously outlined long-term growth projections for the so-called Bric economies, the economists expanded their projections to encompass 104 countries over the next half-century.
The results:
Economists Kevin Daly and Tadas Gedminas saw protectionism and climate change as risks that are “particularly important” for growth and the convergence of incomes.
“Our projections imply that we have passed the high-water mark of global potential growth,” the economists said. “Most of this projected slowdown is due to demographics. Global population growth has halved over the past 50 years.”
They said slower population growth is “a good problem to have” because it implies less strain on the environment. But it will present “a number of economic challenges”, such as how countries will pay for the rising health costs of their ageing populations.
The world economy to 2075, according to Goldman Sachs
Economists project slowdown primarily due to demographics which has seen global population growth halve over the past 50 years
Image: Bloomberg
