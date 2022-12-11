South Africa risks losing its preferential market access to the US

In London the number of knifepoint robberies surged 60% between May and June, while in Paris, a police task force dedicated to stopping luxury watch theft has grown to 30 agents
Prada will appoint former LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton executive Andrea Guerra as CEO
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
South Africa could lose part of its preferential access to the US market if its trade policies put US exporters at a disadvantage relative to their rivals in other developed nations, according to people familiar with the matter.
Thousands of South African products enter the world’s biggest market duty free under the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa) and the so-called generalised system of preferences (GSP).
South Africa shipped goods worth more than $15bn (about R260bn) to the US last year, just under 20% of them being cleared under the two accords, US government data show.
Agoa is due to expire in 2025 and US officials have previously said the qualifying criteria for beneficiaries could be revised or the programme may be replaced.
It would be surprising if South Africa’s trade terms remain as favourable as they currently are, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the discussions are private.
A change could be triggered by US lawmakers’ concerns that South Africa is taking advantage of its preferential market access while imposing tariffs that render US goods uncompetitive, the people said.
Agoa’s eligibility requirements include eliminating or working toward scrapping barriers to US trade and investment.
The department of trade, industry & competition didn’t respond to calls and text messages seeking comment.
Former US trade representative Robert Lighthizer told a congressional hearing in 2020 that an increase in South African poultry tariffs gave European exporters an unfair advantage over their US competitors.
Given the benefits South Africa enjoys from its duty-free access to the US, the move struck him as “completely crazy”, he said. His successor, Katherine Tai, is due to participate in a US-Africa leaders’ summit that US President Joe Biden will host in Washington next week.
In 2015, the US threatened to exclude South Africa from a preferential trade agreement after a disagreement over poultry levies. It also warned that proposed changes to legislation that would limit foreign ownership of private security companies in the country may affect its inclusion in Agoa.
South Africa’s status as one of sub-Saharan Africa’s most-developed nations may also allow it to graduate out of Agoa or exclude it from future iterations, the people said.
Together Agoa and the GSP give about 40 sub-Saharan African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana, duty-free access to the US market for almost 7,000 products.
South Africa’s market access under the GSP, Washington’s oldest and largest trade-preference programme for the world’s poorest economies, has been under review since 2020, when a US private-sector group complained that proposed changes to South African laws failed to provide for adequate and effective protection of US copyrights.
BloombergMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
South Africa risks losing its preferential market access to the US
A change could be triggered by US lawmakers’ concerns that South Africa is taking advantage of its preferential market access while imposing tariffs that render US goods uncompetitive
Image: Bloomberg
South Africa could lose part of its preferential access to the US market if its trade policies put US exporters at a disadvantage relative to their rivals in other developed nations, according to people familiar with the matter.
Thousands of South African products enter the world’s biggest market duty free under the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa) and the so-called generalised system of preferences (GSP).
South Africa shipped goods worth more than $15bn (about R260bn) to the US last year, just under 20% of them being cleared under the two accords, US government data show.
Agoa is due to expire in 2025 and US officials have previously said the qualifying criteria for beneficiaries could be revised or the programme may be replaced.
It would be surprising if South Africa’s trade terms remain as favourable as they currently are, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the discussions are private.
A change could be triggered by US lawmakers’ concerns that South Africa is taking advantage of its preferential market access while imposing tariffs that render US goods uncompetitive, the people said.
Agoa’s eligibility requirements include eliminating or working toward scrapping barriers to US trade and investment.
The department of trade, industry & competition didn’t respond to calls and text messages seeking comment.
Former US trade representative Robert Lighthizer told a congressional hearing in 2020 that an increase in South African poultry tariffs gave European exporters an unfair advantage over their US competitors.
Given the benefits South Africa enjoys from its duty-free access to the US, the move struck him as “completely crazy”, he said. His successor, Katherine Tai, is due to participate in a US-Africa leaders’ summit that US President Joe Biden will host in Washington next week.
In 2015, the US threatened to exclude South Africa from a preferential trade agreement after a disagreement over poultry levies. It also warned that proposed changes to legislation that would limit foreign ownership of private security companies in the country may affect its inclusion in Agoa.
South Africa’s status as one of sub-Saharan Africa’s most-developed nations may also allow it to graduate out of Agoa or exclude it from future iterations, the people said.
Together Agoa and the GSP give about 40 sub-Saharan African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana, duty-free access to the US market for almost 7,000 products.
South Africa’s market access under the GSP, Washington’s oldest and largest trade-preference programme for the world’s poorest economies, has been under review since 2020, when a US private-sector group complained that proposed changes to South African laws failed to provide for adequate and effective protection of US copyrights.
Bloomberg
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
AGP’s message in a bottle celebrates Nigel expansion
Billionaire picks K-Pop star, YouTuber for SpaceX moon trip
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.