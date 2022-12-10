Hong Kong court sentences Jimmy Lai to five years in jail

Firms that make sweets, cakes and soft drinks are paying far more than normal to source sugar, raising the risk that some may go out of business
A Hong Kong court sentenced Jimmy Lai to five years and nine months in prison, according to online news portal HK01, adding to the media mogul’s growing jail time as the city cracks down on high-profile dissidents.
The 75-year-old was sentenced by judge Stanley Chan in the district court on Saturday after he was convicted on two counts of fraud in October. He was also fined HK$2m and is forbidden to work in management for any company for eight years, HK01 reported.
Lai pleaded not guilty to using the former headquarters of his Next Digital media company for purposes not specified in the lease. Prosecutors said the activity benefited Lai’s now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, which closed last year under pressure from the city’s China-drafted national security law.
Court cases against Lai have fanned concern about press freedom in the once-freewheeling city. Several pro-democracy media outlets closed after the introduction of the security law, which has been used to jail much of the city’s political opposition. Hong Kong has fallen 68 places from a year earlier to No 148 in Reporters Without Borders’ most recent world press freedom index.
Lai is already serving 20 months for his role in unauthorised assemblies during 2019 antigovernment protests. The pro-democracy activist also faces charges under the national security law, including conspiracy to collude with foreign forces.
In November, six former Apple Daily executives and editorial writers pleaded guilty to national security law charges. The defendants face one count of conspiracy to commit collusion with a foreign country, and a second count of seeking to publish seditious publications under the colonial-era sedition law.
In September, Lai’s international lawyers called on Western governments to make his national security trial a greater foreign policy priority. Lai has been denied bail while awaiting trial.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
