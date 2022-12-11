News

Billionaire picks K-Pop star, YouTuber for SpaceX moon trip

Yusaku Maezawa, founder of online fashion portal Zozo, is no stranger to the limelight

11 December 2022 - 05:44 Loren Grush and Sean O'Kane
DJ Steve Aoki is among those set to join Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on the first private SpaceX flight around the moon.
Image: Bloomberg

Artists, athletes and entertainers, including DJ Steve Aoki and South Korean rapper TOP are slated to join Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on the first private SpaceX flight around the moon next year.

The unorthodox crew was announced online on Friday by Maezawa, 47, who said last year he wanted to include “people from all kinds of backgrounds”. TOP, also known as Choi Seung-hyun, will be joined by YouTuber Tim Dodd, actor Dev Joshi and photographer Karim Iliya. American snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington and Japanese dancer Miyu will act as backups.

Worth an estimated $2.8bn (about R48.3bn) on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Maezawa, founder of online fashion portal Zozo, is no stranger to the limelight.

Headlines feature him piggybacking — literally — on the shoulders of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, holding a talent contest to find a new girlfriend to take to the moon, giving money away on Twitter and splurging on a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting. He’s also been to space, flying to the International Space Station on a Russian Soyuz rocket last December.

Space travel, or a project he’s dubbed “dearMoon”, has been Maezawa’s main fixture since stepping away from Zozo. In 2018 he put down a deposit for a flight on what would later be known as Starship, SpaceX’s most powerful next-generation launch vehicle.

Last year he solicited video applications from hopefuls seeking to join him on the round-the-moon mission. He signalled that he’s still in touch with Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of Twitter, speaking to him online earlier this month. 

While SpaceX said the flight could take place as early as next year, Starship remains behind schedule and has yet to launch to orbit. SpaceX, whose formal name is Space Exploration Technologies, recently targeted December for the vehicle’s first test flight to orbit.

Separately, the US and Japan are working to get the first Japanese astronaut on the moon as the two countries seek to counter China’s growing strength in the space race.

Bloomberg
Ramaphosa gets a timely boost from the economy

Unexpectedly good GDP growth in the third quarter helps put the president firmly back in the driver’s seat, but critics say Eskom remains the biggest ...
Business
7 hours ago

AGP’s message in a bottle celebrates Nigel expansion

Supply shortages during the pandemic and cost considerations have prompted some manufacturers to opt for alternative packaging
Business
7 hours ago
