Union wins landmark vote in first US electric vehicle battery plant

The United Auto Workers union’s success in gaining support from the workers gives the union an important entry into the electric car business
Prada will appoint former LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton executive Andrea Guerra as CEO
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
The United Auto Workers union won an election at a General Motors and LG Energy Solution electric-car battery plant in Lordstown, Ohio, giving the union its first win in a factory of that kind.
Workers at Ultium Cells voted in favour of union representation with 710 employees in favour and 16 opposed, the union said. The plant will make battery cells for electric vehicles such as the Hummer electric pickup and Cadillac Lyriq SUV.
The UAW’s success in gaining support from the workers gives the union an important entry into the electric car business. The union plans to organise workers in future plants that are being planned or built across the US to support automakers making the switch to zero-emission vehicles.
“Liberated is the best work you can use for it,” said Tony Russo, an employee in the plant who voted in favour of joining the union. “I’m overjoyed. We look forward to working with the company on the next stage.”
Next, the union will set up a bargaining committee and start working on a contract for workers.
The union needs to organise factories making EV parts as automakers race to replace internal combustion engines with zero-emission vehicles. Plants making engines, transmissions and other parts for today’s conventional vehicles will eventually be phased out in favour of plants making batteries, electric motors and other components.
The UAW has identified about 135,000 jobs — mostly non-union right now — that are at risk of going away in favour of new work making EV batteries and parts.
GM CEO Mary Barra has said the company is “very supportive” of the unionisation efforts.
Workers at Ultium start at $15.50 or $16.50 an hour, depending on the work they do. The victory allows UAW to negotiate a labour contract that pushes towards the $32-an-hour rate for workers at GM’s wholly owned auto-assembly plants. The union will push for similar elections at Ultium’s planned plants in Tennessee and Michigan and other joint-venture battery plants operated by other automakers.
Workers interviewed last week said they hope to make at least $24 an hour if the union organises the plant. They also sought improvements in relations with management, better work scheduling and said they’d like to establish a safety committee to create better standards for workers who handle chemicals used in EV batteries and do other potentially dangerous jobs.
The Lordstown plant was built to make batteries for the electric trucks made in Detroit and other EVs made in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Next year, Ultium will open a second battery plant for Lyriq vehicles and plans another plant in Michigan and a fourth in a US location that hasn’t been announced yet. The union plans to hold organising drives at those facilities and factories jointly owned by Ford , Stellantis and their battery suppliers.
GM has a plan to build 1-million EVs in 2025. Ford wants to sell the same amount in 2026. Both automakers will need a supply of batteries to do it.
The union has tried to get into Tesla factories, so far unsuccessfully, and accused the electric-vehicle maker of unlawfully restricting organising efforts. The National Labor Relations Board ruled that Tesla violated labour laws against promoting the union.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Union wins landmark vote in first US electric vehicle battery plant
The United Auto Workers union’s success in gaining support from the workers gives the union an important entry into the electric car business
Image: Bloomberg
The United Auto Workers union won an election at a General Motors and LG Energy Solution electric-car battery plant in Lordstown, Ohio, giving the union its first win in a factory of that kind.
Workers at Ultium Cells voted in favour of union representation with 710 employees in favour and 16 opposed, the union said. The plant will make battery cells for electric vehicles such as the Hummer electric pickup and Cadillac Lyriq SUV.
The UAW’s success in gaining support from the workers gives the union an important entry into the electric car business. The union plans to organise workers in future plants that are being planned or built across the US to support automakers making the switch to zero-emission vehicles.
“Liberated is the best work you can use for it,” said Tony Russo, an employee in the plant who voted in favour of joining the union. “I’m overjoyed. We look forward to working with the company on the next stage.”
Next, the union will set up a bargaining committee and start working on a contract for workers.
The union needs to organise factories making EV parts as automakers race to replace internal combustion engines with zero-emission vehicles. Plants making engines, transmissions and other parts for today’s conventional vehicles will eventually be phased out in favour of plants making batteries, electric motors and other components.
The UAW has identified about 135,000 jobs — mostly non-union right now — that are at risk of going away in favour of new work making EV batteries and parts.
GM CEO Mary Barra has said the company is “very supportive” of the unionisation efforts.
Workers at Ultium start at $15.50 or $16.50 an hour, depending on the work they do. The victory allows UAW to negotiate a labour contract that pushes towards the $32-an-hour rate for workers at GM’s wholly owned auto-assembly plants. The union will push for similar elections at Ultium’s planned plants in Tennessee and Michigan and other joint-venture battery plants operated by other automakers.
Workers interviewed last week said they hope to make at least $24 an hour if the union organises the plant. They also sought improvements in relations with management, better work scheduling and said they’d like to establish a safety committee to create better standards for workers who handle chemicals used in EV batteries and do other potentially dangerous jobs.
The Lordstown plant was built to make batteries for the electric trucks made in Detroit and other EVs made in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Next year, Ultium will open a second battery plant for Lyriq vehicles and plans another plant in Michigan and a fourth in a US location that hasn’t been announced yet. The union plans to hold organising drives at those facilities and factories jointly owned by Ford , Stellantis and their battery suppliers.
GM has a plan to build 1-million EVs in 2025. Ford wants to sell the same amount in 2026. Both automakers will need a supply of batteries to do it.
The union has tried to get into Tesla factories, so far unsuccessfully, and accused the electric-vehicle maker of unlawfully restricting organising efforts. The National Labor Relations Board ruled that Tesla violated labour laws against promoting the union.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.