Walmart’s payments start-up PhonePe to tap investors for $1bn

Walmart-owned digital payments brand PhonePe is seeking to raise as much as $1bn from General Atlantic and existing investors including Tiger Global Management, Qatar Investment Authority and Microsoft, people familiar with the matter said, even as global funding dries up for start-ups.
The all-equity round is expected to close in the next two weeks and may take PhonePe’s valuation close to $13bn, including new capital invested, said the people, asking not to be named as the details of the deal are private. The valuation catapults PhonePe among India’s most valuable brands in a digital payments market forecast by Boston Consulting to triple in size to $10-trillion by 2026.
The company is in talks with SoftBank’s Vision Fund, an investor in PhonePe’s parent entity Flipkart, although Walmart will remain the top investor, the people said. Forced to go on the defensive due to its portfolio losses, SoftBank has cut its investments sharply this year.
PhonePe declined to respond to emailed queries about the fundraising.
The new valuation would give Bangalore-headquartered PhonePe a higher valuation than arch-rival Paytm’s parent One97 Communications, whose market capitalisation has dropped to $4bn — down about 70% from its market debutin 2021. Competition is escalating between PhonePe, Paytm, Alphabet’s Google Pay and Amazon.com’s Amazon Pay, as well as a raft of start-ups looking to capitalise on India’s fast-digitising economy. SoftBank also backs Paytm.
PhonePe is closer to profitability in its core business, one of the people said. Revenue at the digital payments player grew about 140% to 16.5-billion rupees ($200m), while losses narrowed about 15% in the business year ended March, the company said.
A funding drought continues to plague India’s start-up ecosystem, where companies are slashing headcount by the thousands and putting on hold plans to go public as valuations plummet.
To prepare for an initial public offering, which the people said is at least 18 to 24 months away, PhonePe has flipped its headquarters to India from tax-friendly Singapore. The company will be an entity directly under the Walmart umbrella, instead of under Flipkart, they said.
Launched in 2015 by former Flipkart executives Sameer Nigam, Rahul Chari and Burzin Engineer, PhonePe was soon acquired by Flipkart. PhonePe came under Walmart’s ownership when the US retailing giant bought Flipkart in 2018 for $16bn. The start-up had 415-million registered users and 30-million registered merchants around India as of November.
Walmart’s payments start-up PhonePe to tap investors for $1bn
The all-equity fundraising round is expected to close in the next two weeks
