Shell injects £1.2bn into UK energy unit to weather volatility

08 December 2022 - 17:40 William Mathis
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Shell gave its British retail energy arm roughly £1.2bn ($1.5bn) of financial backing in 2022 to survive wild swings in natural gas and power prices.

UK energy retailers have been under extreme stress for more than a year as a supply crunch drove wholesale prices to record highs. Dozens failed in 2021 as costs soared and regulations prevented them from raising tariffs. Those that survived incurred hefty expenses taking on the customers of collapsed rivals.

A filing published this week shows Shell Energy Retail received capital in instalments of £20m, £177m and £288m to help it operate to the end of 2023. It also has access to a working capital facility totalling £680m.

Assistance from the firm’s supermajor parent came after Shell Energy lost more than £100m in 2021, the filing shows.

“The unprecedented rise in energy prices in the latter part of 2021 adversely impacted financial performance,” it said. 

Shell took on roughly 500,000 new customers through the UK’s supplier of last resort programme, which ensures consumers receive energy when their provider fails. To help shoulder the costs of the additional accounts, the firm received a government grant of more than £197m.

Shell subsidiary allowed to appeal $1.8bn Nigerian court order

Wrangle over allegation of oil spill is holding up the oil giant’s efforts to sell assets in the country
3 days ago

Energy crisis helps Exxon and Chevron to huge $31bn profit

The combined profits equate to about $14m an hour
1 month ago

TotalEnergies eyes another gas project in Qatar

The French energy giant aims to secure supplies after Russia cut exports to Europe
2 months ago
