Musk’s bankers may soften burden of Twitter debt

Elon Musk’s bankers are considering providing the billionaire with new margin loans backed by Tesla stock to replace some of the high-interest debt he layered on Twitter, say informed sources.
The margin loans are one of several options the Morgan Stanley-led bank group and Musk’s advisers have discussed to soften the burden of the $13bn of debt Twitter took on as part of Musk’s $44bn acquisition, said the sources, who asked not to be identified.
Banks have been forced to fund the entire debt package with their own cash after a deterioration in credit markets and a tumultuous start to Musk’s reign at Twitter made the debt difficult to syndicate to institutional investors. The company is estimated to face annual interest costs of $1.2bn if the current debt structure remains in place, more than a measure of Twitter’s earnings for the whole of 2021.
Talks have so far focused on how to replace $3bn of unsecured debt on which Twitter pays an interest rate of 11.75%, the maximum banks had guaranteed Musk when they agreed to finance the acquisition in April.
The talks are preliminary and no decisions have been made, the sources said.
Representatives for Musk did not respond at once to requests for comment. Twitter and Tesla, which no longer have communications departments, did not respond to requests for comment. A Morgan Stanley representative did not immediately comment, and neither did those for the other lenders: Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Mitsubishi, Mizuho and Societe Generale.
Tesla’s share price fell as much as 2.9% on Thursday morning along with news that the company will shorten production shifts at its Shanghai factory and has delayed the onboarding of some new hires, signs that demand for the company’s electric cars in China isn’t meeting expectations.
While the $13bn of debt Musk took to finance the deal sits at the Twitter corporate level, any margin loans against Tesla shares would be taken by the billionaire in a personal capacity. The swap, however, could still make sense considering that Musk has a significant amount of his own money tied up in Twitter equity and given the margin loans would carry a much lower interest rate than Twitter’s unsecured debt, the people said.
The banks are not expected to attempt to offload any of the Twitter debt — which includes $6.5bn of term loans and $3bn of secured bonds — to institutional investors until the new year, when the company could offer a clearer picture of how Musk’s changes have affected its operations, the people said.
The original Twitter financing package included $12.5bn in margin loan commitments backed by Tesla stock. That was replaced by additional equity commitments, including investments from several partners.
