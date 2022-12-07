The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has issued a revised penalty of R20m against the former Steinhoff CEO
Prada will appoint former LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton executive Andrea Guerra as CEO
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
A fine against former Steinhoff International Holdings CEO Markus Jooste for insider trading has been cut by almost 90% after a local tribunal set aside the original penalty.
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has issued a revised penalty of R20m against Jooste, down from the R162m announced in October 2020, it said in a statement on Wednesday. The new fine is payable by January 6.
The first amount was set aside by a tribunal a year ago after it determined that while Jooste disclosed inside information to others, the warning he messaged to four people to encourage them to sell their Steinhoff shares ahead of a 2017 collapse was vague and imprecise. As a result, it said he only breached one section of the Financial Markets Act, not two.
The ex-CEO’s lawyer, Callie Albertyn, said his client declined to comment on the fine and whether a further appeal is being considered.
Jooste is among four people who will go on trial in Germany in 2023 on charges of accounting fraud related to Steinhoff, which came close to collapse after auditors refused to sign off on company financials five years ago.
He is alleged to be the architect of the scandal that engulfed the retailer. It is the first time Jooste is set to go on trial.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Markus Jooste’s insider trading fine cut by almost 90%
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has issued a revised penalty of R20m against the former Steinhoff CEO
A fine against former Steinhoff International Holdings CEO Markus Jooste for insider trading has been cut by almost 90% after a local tribunal set aside the original penalty.
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has issued a revised penalty of R20m against Jooste, down from the R162m announced in October 2020, it said in a statement on Wednesday. The new fine is payable by January 6.
The first amount was set aside by a tribunal a year ago after it determined that while Jooste disclosed inside information to others, the warning he messaged to four people to encourage them to sell their Steinhoff shares ahead of a 2017 collapse was vague and imprecise. As a result, it said he only breached one section of the Financial Markets Act, not two.
The ex-CEO’s lawyer, Callie Albertyn, said his client declined to comment on the fine and whether a further appeal is being considered.
Jooste is among four people who will go on trial in Germany in 2023 on charges of accounting fraud related to Steinhoff, which came close to collapse after auditors refused to sign off on company financials five years ago.
He is alleged to be the architect of the scandal that engulfed the retailer. It is the first time Jooste is set to go on trial.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste set for fraud trial in Germany
Confess if you want forgiveness, Wiese tells Jooste
WATCH: Focus on Steinheist
EXPLAINER: What is in the Steinhoff court order?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ROB ROSE: Five years on, against all odds, Steinhoff lives
ROB ROSE: The most corrupt company you’ve never heard of
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste set for fraud trial in Germany
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.