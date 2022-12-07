News

Markus Jooste’s insider trading fine cut by almost 90%

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has issued a revised penalty of R20m against the former Steinhoff CEO

08 December 2022 - 14:07 Janice Kew
Markus Jooste. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Markus Jooste. Picture: BLOOMBERG

A fine against former Steinhoff International Holdings CEO Markus Jooste for insider trading has been cut by almost 90% after a local tribunal set aside the original penalty.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has issued a revised penalty of R20m against Jooste, down from the R162m announced in October 2020, it said in a statement on Wednesday. The new fine is payable by January 6.

The first amount was set aside by a tribunal a year ago after it determined that while Jooste disclosed inside information to others, the warning he messaged to four people to encourage them to sell their Steinhoff shares ahead of a 2017 collapse was vague and imprecise. As a result, it said he only breached one section of the Financial Markets Act, not two.

The ex-CEO’s lawyer, Callie Albertyn, said his client declined to comment on the fine and whether a further appeal is being considered.

Jooste is among four people who will go on trial in Germany in 2023 on charges of accounting fraud related to Steinhoff, which came close to collapse after auditors refused to sign off on company financials five years ago.

He is alleged to be the architect of the scandal that engulfed the retailer. It is the first time Jooste is set to go on trial.

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste set for fraud trial in Germany

German prosecutors filed charges last year against three former managers at Steinhoff for alleged balance sheet fraud
News
1 week ago

Confess if you want forgiveness, Wiese tells Jooste

Retail tycoon has no doubt former CEO will go to jail because ‘money always leaves a trail’
Companies
3 weeks ago

WATCH: Focus on Steinheist

Business Day TV caught up with author of the book and editor of Financial Mail, Rob Rose
Companies
1 month ago

EXPLAINER: What is in the Steinhoff court order?

Reserve Bank seized more than R1.4bn worth of assets belonging to former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste, his wife and his family trust. Here’s what it ...
National
1 month ago
