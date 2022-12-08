Former bankers guilty of defrauding Libyan sovereign wealth fund

Britain’s power utilities have been rocked by huge fluctuations in energy prices since Russia invaded Ukraine
Two former London bankers were convicted by a London jury of defrauding Libya out of millions of dollars, , bringing an end to a case that has spurred several civil and criminal suits.
Frederic Marino and Yoshiki Ohmura were on trial in London on allegations of conspiring to commit fraud from 2009 and 2014. The jury found both men guilty at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday after an eight-week trial.
Marino, a former JPMorgan Chase banker, helped set up asset management company FM Capital Partners (FMCP) to manage money invested from the Libya Africa Investment Portfolio. While Ohmura, a former Julius Baer banker, had acted as a mediator to FMCP.
Marino arranged for fees from the funds to be paid through offshore companies while Ohmura assisted him through a company, which channelled the “secret profits” after taking a cut, the prosecutors said at the start of the trial in October.
Marino was head of JPMorgan’s alternative investment emerging market group in early 2009.
Marino arranged for fees from the funds to be paid through offshore companies while Ohmura assisted him through a company, which channelled the “secret profits” after taking a cut, prosecutors said.
The payments, which were worth more than $14m and €1.3m, involved 17 investments made by the Libyan fund to four investment banks between 2009 and 2011. Some of the siphoned off money was used to pay people off who were aware of his scheme and demanded their “slice of the cake”. All of this was done without the knowledge of the fund.
A third banker, Aurelien Bessot, a director of FMCP, who wasn’t part of the trial but was on the indictment, had already pleaded guilty, the jury was told at the verdict hearing.
The sentencing will take place on February 10
and judge Tony Baumgartner said a jail term was “almost inevitable”. Marino was absent t for the whole trial.
Lawyers for Ohmura and Marino did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
Former bankers guilty of defrauding Libyan sovereign wealth fund
London trial ends with guilty verdicts for two bankers
