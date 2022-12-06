UK watchdog to track down causes of widening fuel margins

CEO says company will lift its own output when the world is ‘screaming’ for the metal
The UK’s antitrust watchdog says it will investigate widening retail fuel margins in what it called the “most volatile year for fuel prices since reliable records began”.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday that annual retailer fuel margins, the difference between what retailers pay for fuel and the pump price, rose by 2p to 3p a litre on diesel and 3p to 4p a litre on petrol between 2017 and 2021, according to the interim findings in its market study. The agency said cost rises for retailers or competition issues could be the cause and it will investigate further.
Petrol prices are at record highs across the world, in part because of a refining bottleneck but also in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the disruption it caused across oil markets. The CMA has been tasked by the government with making sure the market is working for consumers.
“It has been a terrible year for drivers, with filling up a vehicle now a moment of dread for many,” said Sarah Cardell, interim CEO at the CMA. “The disruption of imports from Russia means that diesel drivers, in particular, are paying a substantial premium because of the invasion of Ukraine. A weaker pound is contributing to higher prices across the board, too.”
The regulator launched its probe in July after an urgent review ordered by the government found a range of concerns. The refining spread — a growing gap between the cost of crude oil and wholesale petrol and diesel — was said to be causing the biggest trouble after it ballooned after Covid-19 refinery closures. The CMA will publish the full report in the summer of 2023.
In its latest update, the CMA emphasised that refining problems were not down to competition problems but largely influenced by global supply and demand. Elsewhere, it flagged that prices vary widely among local UK areas and it will be scrutinising the reason behind these differences.
The cost-of-living crisis, being worsened by high petrol prices, has been an issue at the top of the competition agency’s priorities. The CMA has warned of dire consequences if any business is seen to take advantage of the situation by illegally colluding to raise prices.
