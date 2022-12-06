Japan hikes defence spending as regional tension rises

CEO says company will lift its own output when the world is ‘screaming’ for the metal
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has ordered a sharp hike in defence spending that could see his long-pacifist country’s military budget balloon to near the levels spent by Russia.
Kishida instructed ministers to put together a budget of about ¥43-trillion ($315bn) for the five-year period starting in April, defence minister Yasukazu Hamada said on Monday. That is about 59% more than the ¥27-trillion initially budgeted for the present five-year period.
The change of direction for Japan, which has kept its US-drafted pacifist constitution since its defeat in World War 2, comes after the country was shocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. China’s threats to Taiwan and North Korea’s nuclear ambitions also support Tokyo’s decision to embark on one of its largest military build-ups in decades.
A poll conducted by the Yomiuri newspaper at the weekend found 51% of respondents approved of the defence budget hike while 42% disapproved.
The money is to be used for items such as missiles capable of striking military targets in Russia, China and North Korea.
Another goal over the next 10 years will be to triple the number of military units equipped with ballistic missile interceptors in a southwestern island chain that stretches towards Taiwan, Kyodo News reported on Monday, quoting a draft of a government document.
China criticised the development. “Japan has been sensationalising regional tension in an attempt to seek a military breakthrough,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.
“This is highly dangerous. It cannot but put Asian neighbours and the international community on high alert about Japan’s commitment to an exclusively defensive policy and to peaceful development,” she said.
Kishida’s increase could mean that Japan leapfrogs countries such as Saudi Arabia and France to become the world’s fifth-largest military spender and reaches annual spending about level with Russia, based on 2021 figures provided by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. The slump in the yen against the dollar in recent months will mean the cash may not go as far as in the past.
Ministries and ruling Liberal Democratic Party politicians have wrangled over the extent of the increase, which will place another strain on the finances of the deeply indebted and ageing nation.
Kishida called for a concrete plan by the end of the year to fund the increase, including spending reforms and use of nontax revenue as well as taxes, Hamada said. Finance minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters on Tuesday that adjustments would be needed to secure funds needed for the five-year period.
The government is set to disclose how it plans to use the funds in revised national security documents and an annual budget to be unveiled later this month.
Kishida also ordered ministers to aim to raise total defence-related spending to 2% of GDP in the same five-year period. While Japan is not a member of defence alliance Nato, that would meet the target set for Nato members.
The figure is likely to be made up of defence ministry spending and other items such as research and coastguard funding, which were previously counted separately.
