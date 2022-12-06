News

Huge copper deficit is looming, says Glencore

CEO says company will lift its own output when the world is ‘screaming’ for the metal

06 December 2022 - 18:20 Jack Farchy
Glencore Plc added its voice to a chorus of miners warning of coming copper shortages, arguing that a “huge deficit” is looming for the crucial industrial metal. Picture: BLOOOMBERG
Glencore added its voice to a chorus of miners warning of coming copper shortages, arguing that a “huge deficit” is looming for the crucial industrial metal.  

CEO Gary Nagle said that while some people were assuming that the industry would lift supplies as it had in previous cycles to meet a forecast increase in demand driven by the energy transition, “this time it is going to be a bit different.”

He presented estimates showing a cumulative gap between projected demand and supply of 50-million tonnes between 2022 and 2030. That compares with current world copper demand of about 25-million tonnes a year.

“There’s a huge deficit coming in copper, and as much as people write about it, the price is not yet reflecting it,” Nagle said.

Copper miners and analysts have been warning of growing deficits starting in the mid-2020s, driven by rising demand for copper in wind and solar farms, high voltage cables, and electric vehicles. While most analysts believe that prices will rise from current levels of about $8,500 a tonne, there is some disagreement about how large the copper shortages might be.

Still, Nagle said that Glencore, which is one of the world’s top copper miners and traders, will wait to lift its own output of the metal until the world is “screaming” for it. “We want to see that deficit,” he said.

Nagle said that Glencore could lift its annual copper production by more than 60% from current levels of 1-million tonnes with expansions of its assets. The company is also eyeing a $5.6bn new-build project at El Pachon in Argentina. 

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com

