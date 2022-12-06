Climate change ‘the biggest risk for Africa’s food supply’

CEO says company will lift its own output when the world is ‘screaming’ for the metal
Energy markets are so tight that only a few °C, or a few windless days, are what separate Europe facing blackouts from having enough power to make it through the winter
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
One of Africa’s biggest producers of agriculture chemicals says erratic rains and water shortages pose the biggest risk to food security on the continent, more than Russia’s war on Ukraine or other supply-chain disruptions.
Those water issues — driven by climate change — will lead to African countries grappling with food crises for decades, Omnia Holdings CEO Seelan Gobalsamy said in an interview on Monday. Inadequate infrastructure to move central farming products will cause further problems, he said.
“When the sun shines, it’s harsher and when there’s rain, it comes down in buckets,” the CEO said in Johannesburg, hours before one of the heaviest summer hailstorms the city has experienced in years. “If you ask me what our biggest risk is ... is it Russia’s war on Ukraine, or supply chain? It’s actually climate change.”
Sub-Saharan Africa has been hit by a series of devastating weather events this year. Chad and Nigeria are among nations battling floods, and more than 400 people died when torrential rains hit Durban. A series of cyclones has pummelled Madagascar and Mozambique while swathes in the Horn of Africa are in the midst of a worst drought in 40 years.
“The impact of climate change on consumers, on the environment and on businesses will be massive in the coming decades,” he said.
At the same time, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine depleted imports of wheat and other key foodstuffs into the continent.
“Water is the biggest thing right now,” said Gobalsamy. In SA, “we have ageing infrastructure and water supply is being disrupted. We have had some good rains last year, for instance, and we need to focus on how to capture that.”
Water capture
Most African countries are semi-arable, which means they need to be more efficient with water, he said. Omnia has invested in a 180,000 megalitre-a-year reverse-osmosis plant, and is considering all other options to “capture water, recycle water, and use water sparingly,” he said.
The Johannesburg-based company is also doubling its solar power supply by building another five-megawatt plant.
Omnia restructured the business and tapped shareholders for a R2bn rights issue in 2019. The shares have since climbed 151%. The company will consider deals in its agri-bio and mining businesses, in countries such as Australia, Indonesia and Canada, said Gobalsamy. However, “we will not do an acquisition that will not meet our ESG objectives,” he said.
Omnia shares fell for a fifth day on Tuesday, heading for the longest losing streak in two months. They are still 4.2% higher for the year, after adding 39% last year and 37% in 2020.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Climate change ‘the biggest risk for Africa’s food supply’
Water shortages and extreme weather, not the war in Ukraine or supply disruptions, could see the continent battling food crises for decades, Omnia CEO says
One of Africa’s biggest producers of agriculture chemicals says erratic rains and water shortages pose the biggest risk to food security on the continent, more than Russia’s war on Ukraine or other supply-chain disruptions.
Those water issues — driven by climate change — will lead to African countries grappling with food crises for decades, Omnia Holdings CEO Seelan Gobalsamy said in an interview on Monday. Inadequate infrastructure to move central farming products will cause further problems, he said.
“When the sun shines, it’s harsher and when there’s rain, it comes down in buckets,” the CEO said in Johannesburg, hours before one of the heaviest summer hailstorms the city has experienced in years. “If you ask me what our biggest risk is ... is it Russia’s war on Ukraine, or supply chain? It’s actually climate change.”
Sub-Saharan Africa has been hit by a series of devastating weather events this year. Chad and Nigeria are among nations battling floods, and more than 400 people died when torrential rains hit Durban. A series of cyclones has pummelled Madagascar and Mozambique while swathes in the Horn of Africa are in the midst of a worst drought in 40 years.
“The impact of climate change on consumers, on the environment and on businesses will be massive in the coming decades,” he said.
At the same time, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine depleted imports of wheat and other key foodstuffs into the continent.
“Water is the biggest thing right now,” said Gobalsamy. In SA, “we have ageing infrastructure and water supply is being disrupted. We have had some good rains last year, for instance, and we need to focus on how to capture that.”
Water capture
Most African countries are semi-arable, which means they need to be more efficient with water, he said. Omnia has invested in a 180,000 megalitre-a-year reverse-osmosis plant, and is considering all other options to “capture water, recycle water, and use water sparingly,” he said.
The Johannesburg-based company is also doubling its solar power supply by building another five-megawatt plant.
Omnia restructured the business and tapped shareholders for a R2bn rights issue in 2019. The shares have since climbed 151%. The company will consider deals in its agri-bio and mining businesses, in countries such as Australia, Indonesia and Canada, said Gobalsamy. However, “we will not do an acquisition that will not meet our ESG objectives,” he said.
Omnia shares fell for a fifth day on Tuesday, heading for the longest losing streak in two months. They are still 4.2% higher for the year, after adding 39% last year and 37% in 2020.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Sasol’s pledges on climate change leave activists cold
SA faces R700bn funding gap for just transition
Q&A: Energy transition will be ‘rapid, disruptive and expensive’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.