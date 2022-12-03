News

McLaren seeks £250m in funding as it reportedly starts investor talks

While the company has started discussions with shareholders, the size of the potential cash injection is yet to be determined, Sky News reports

05 December 2022 - 10:20 Giulia Morpurgo
McLaren recently sold some of its prized heritage car collection to Mumtalakat, with the investor agreeing to support the company with £100m of fresh liquidity. Picture: BLOOMBERG
McLaren Holdings is in talks with shareholders about at least £250m of potential new money to strengthen its balance sheet after delivery delays to its Artura hybrid supercar, Sky News reported.

While the company has started discussions with shareholders, which include Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat Holding Co and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the size of the potential cash injection is yet to be determined, Sky reported on Saturday, without saying where it got the information.

The funding would be in addition to other money McLaren has recently secured from its shareholders, with the company having sought emergency financing multiple times during the past few years amid lengthy delays in launching its Artura model. 

Bloomberg reported on Friday that McLaren had recently sold some of its prized heritage car collection to Mumtalakat, with the investor agreeing to support the company with £100m of fresh liquidity. During the summer, the shareholders had instead given McLaren £125m through convertible preference shares. 

McLaren reported a loss of £203m in the nine months to September, widening from a £69m loss a year ago. Liquidity at the end of the third quarter declined to £87m from £171m. 

The company said on an investor presentation published last week it was “in active discussions with key shareholders regarding a broader recapitalisation of the group”.

Lazard Freres & Co is acting as financial adviser to the company.

Bloomberg
