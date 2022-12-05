Credit Suisse up 7.5% as MBS considers stake in investment bank spinout

All claims are from alleged acts of corruption by the global diversified miner between 2007 and 2018
Energy markets are so tight that only a few °C, or a few windless days, are what separate Europe facing blackouts from having enough power to make it through the winter
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Credit Suisse Group rose as much as 7.5% on the prospect that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will take a stake in the Swiss firm’s planned investment bank spinout.
Bin Salman may put about $500m into the vehicle, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Other investors may include former Barclays CEO Bob Diamond’s Atlas Merchant Capital, the people said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are private. It is unclear whether the crown prince’s interest would come in a personal capacity or through other investment vehicles in the kingdom.
The Saudi National Bank, 37% owned by the nation’s sovereign wealth fund, is already an anchor investor in Credit Suisse’s $4bn continuing capital raise. A further investment by the oil-rich nation would boost confidence in the lender’s restructuring efforts. Bank executives have already said several parties are interested to invest in the Credit Suisse First Boston brand under veteran dealmaker Michael Klein.
Credit Suisse declined to comment. Saudi Arabia’s Center for International Communications did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The Zurich-based bank extended gains from Friday, when comments by chairman Axel Lehmann helped break a 13-day losing streak. The stock traded up 5.4% at midday in Zurich. They are down about 63% this year.
Lehmann said the bank’s liquidity situation has improved and the huge outflows of client assets earlier in the quarter have been stemmed. Declines of the past weeks have pushed the shares near the level that the Swiss lender is pitching to investors in the capital raise, damaging the offer’s attractiveness to investors.
The First Boston business Klein is taking over will try to protect and restore some of the lender’s historically strongest investment banking businesses, such as mergers and acquisitions and leveraged finance. The Swiss firm’s investment bank division was named Credit Suisse First Boston for almost two decades before it decided in 2005 to retire the name in favour of one moniker for all its businesses.
The potential investment by the Saudi Arabian leader, known as MBS, would be a further demonstration of the strength of Klein’s Middle East ties. His connections in the kingdom have been a key part of plans for the investment bank and the capital increase. He was directly involved in helping line up the investment by Saudi National Bank, allowing it to take a stake of as much as 9.9%, according to people with knowledge of the discussions.
The dealmaker’s links with the Middle East stretch back at least to his Citigroup days, when he led negotiations during the financial crisis over a $7.5bn capital injection from Abu Dhabi. He also oversaw the Citigroup team that helped Dow Chemical get financing from Kuwait Investment Authority.
Credit Suisse announced on Monday that it has completed the $5bn in new debt issuance, part of plans to shore up its balance sheet, and will provide an updated funding plan for 2023 when it releases fourth quarter earnings on February 9.
The new shares will begin trading on December 9. Credit Suisse needs funds from the rights offering to finance job cuts and the spinout among other elements of its major overhaul.
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Credit Suisse up 7.5% as MBS considers stake in investment bank spinout
It is unclear whether Saudi crown prince’s interest is in a personal capacity or through state investment vehicles
Credit Suisse Group rose as much as 7.5% on the prospect that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will take a stake in the Swiss firm’s planned investment bank spinout.
Bin Salman may put about $500m into the vehicle, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Other investors may include former Barclays CEO Bob Diamond’s Atlas Merchant Capital, the people said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are private. It is unclear whether the crown prince’s interest would come in a personal capacity or through other investment vehicles in the kingdom.
The Saudi National Bank, 37% owned by the nation’s sovereign wealth fund, is already an anchor investor in Credit Suisse’s $4bn continuing capital raise. A further investment by the oil-rich nation would boost confidence in the lender’s restructuring efforts. Bank executives have already said several parties are interested to invest in the Credit Suisse First Boston brand under veteran dealmaker Michael Klein.
Credit Suisse declined to comment. Saudi Arabia’s Center for International Communications did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The Zurich-based bank extended gains from Friday, when comments by chairman Axel Lehmann helped break a 13-day losing streak. The stock traded up 5.4% at midday in Zurich. They are down about 63% this year.
Lehmann said the bank’s liquidity situation has improved and the huge outflows of client assets earlier in the quarter have been stemmed. Declines of the past weeks have pushed the shares near the level that the Swiss lender is pitching to investors in the capital raise, damaging the offer’s attractiveness to investors.
The First Boston business Klein is taking over will try to protect and restore some of the lender’s historically strongest investment banking businesses, such as mergers and acquisitions and leveraged finance. The Swiss firm’s investment bank division was named Credit Suisse First Boston for almost two decades before it decided in 2005 to retire the name in favour of one moniker for all its businesses.
The potential investment by the Saudi Arabian leader, known as MBS, would be a further demonstration of the strength of Klein’s Middle East ties. His connections in the kingdom have been a key part of plans for the investment bank and the capital increase. He was directly involved in helping line up the investment by Saudi National Bank, allowing it to take a stake of as much as 9.9%, according to people with knowledge of the discussions.
The dealmaker’s links with the Middle East stretch back at least to his Citigroup days, when he led negotiations during the financial crisis over a $7.5bn capital injection from Abu Dhabi. He also oversaw the Citigroup team that helped Dow Chemical get financing from Kuwait Investment Authority.
Credit Suisse announced on Monday that it has completed the $5bn in new debt issuance, part of plans to shore up its balance sheet, and will provide an updated funding plan for 2023 when it releases fourth quarter earnings on February 9.
The new shares will begin trading on December 9. Credit Suisse needs funds from the rights offering to finance job cuts and the spinout among other elements of its major overhaul.
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Credit Suisse flags $1.6bn loss as wealthy clients head for the exit
Credit Suisse turnaround plan banks on big job cuts and a fresh focus on rich ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.