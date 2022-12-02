Cineworld denies it has plans to hive off Eastern Europe theatres

All claims are from alleged acts of corruption by the global diversified miner between 2007 and 2018
Bankrupt global theatre chain Cineworld says it intends to emerge from bankruptcy intact after senior lenders were reported to be considering a sale of its East European operations.
The London-based company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas in September to cut a near $9bn pile of debt and leases.
The shares were up 3.6% in London on Monday. The stock is down 90% over the past 12 months.
“Cineworld remains committed to working with its key stakeholders to develop a Chapter 11 reorganisation plan that seeks to maximise value for the benefit of moviegoers and all other stakeholders,” a spokesperson said on Sunday.
“Cineworld has not initiated, and does not intend to initiate, an individual auction for any of its US, UK or RoW [rest of world] businesses on an individual basis.”
The statement follows a Bloomberg News report on Friday that Cineworld’s creditors had held talks about breaking up the chain and selling its eastern European operations.
According to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations, the company’s largest senior creditors were weighing the sale of Cinema City, Yes Planet and Rav-Chen, an Israeli operation. The eastern European operations include cinemas in Poland, Hungary and Romania.
Covid-19 shuttered theatres worldwide and throttled movie production. Cineworld, the world’s second-largest theatre chain, has yet to recover to prepandemic levels.
Several stages of the company’s bankruptcy remain, but control of Cineworld is likely to pass to its biggest senior secured lenders. The eastern European assets include about 112 of Cineworld’s roughly 751 cinemas, according to the company’s website, with operations in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Israel.
A sale would have divested the Israeli and Polish assets at the heart of the founding Greidinger family’s empire.
The Regal division in the US, acquired in 2018 for $3.6bn, makes up the bulk of Cineworld, with 511 locations.
In 2019, before the pandemic, the company’s Rest of the World segment — the group that is being considered for sale — posted operating earnings of $124m. It registered a loss of $23m on that basis last year and a loss of $172m in 2020.
