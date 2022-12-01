Trump was aware of fraud at companies, says prosecutor

Christopher Jordan is on trial for wire fraud, and is one of four men who worked on the JPMorgan precious-metals desk to be prosecuted for deceptive buy and sell orders
Long Covid is partly to blame for why so many working-age people opt to drop out
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Former president Donald Trump “knew exactly what was going on” at two of his companies accused of tax fraud, a New York prosecutor told jurors at the close of a month-long trial.
Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass blasted claims by lawyers for the Trump Organization companies that former CFO Allen Weisselberg acted alone and was the sole beneficiary of the fraud.
While Trump and his family are not charged in the case, Steinglass said in his closing argument on Thursday that the former president was aware of what Weisselberg and other executives were doing.
“The Trump Organization cultivated a culture of fraud and deception, of lavishing perks to senior executives, of deliberately concealing their income from their accountants and then scapegoating those accountants,” he said.
Trump Corporation and Trump Payroll Corporation are accused of engaging in a scam over more than a decade to help Weisselberg, other executives and the companies themselves evade taxes by hiding perks such as luxury cars and apartments.
Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to tax fraud charges, served as the prosecution’s star witness, while Jeffrey McConney, the Trump Organization’s controller, testified for the government under a grant of immunity. Weisselberg admitted evading taxes on about $1.7m in fringe benefits.
Lawyers for Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
One of the trial’s most dramatic moments came after jurors left court on Thursday, when Steinglass complained to the judge that defence lawyers repeatedly claimed in closing arguments that Trump and his family had no knowledge of the fraud.
The prosecutor promised when court resumed on Friday, he would delve further into Trump’s alleged knowledge of the scheme.
“It’s only fair,” New York State Supreme Court justice Juan Merchan said.
Earlier on Thursday, lawyers defending the two businesses argued that prosecutors failed to prove Weisselberg intended to benefit the companies with his fraud.
“We are here today because of one reason and one reason only: the greed of Allen Weisselberg,” said Susan Necheles, a lawyer for Trump Corporation She argued there was no evidence Weisselberg committed the fraud to help the companies, but only sought to enrich himself.
Michael van der Veen, a lawyer for Trump Payroll Corporation, said there was no evidence any other high-ranking executive besides Weisselberg engaged in the scheme.
“Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg,” Van der Veen repeatedly told jurors.
Both defence lawyers argued that prosecutors forced Weisselberg to testify against the company he helped build.
BloombergMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Trump was aware of fraud at companies, says prosecutor
Allen Weisselberg, former CFO at the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty to tax fraud charges and served as the prosecution’s star witness
Former president Donald Trump “knew exactly what was going on” at two of his companies accused of tax fraud, a New York prosecutor told jurors at the close of a month-long trial.
Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass blasted claims by lawyers for the Trump Organization companies that former CFO Allen Weisselberg acted alone and was the sole beneficiary of the fraud.
While Trump and his family are not charged in the case, Steinglass said in his closing argument on Thursday that the former president was aware of what Weisselberg and other executives were doing.
“The Trump Organization cultivated a culture of fraud and deception, of lavishing perks to senior executives, of deliberately concealing their income from their accountants and then scapegoating those accountants,” he said.
Trump Corporation and Trump Payroll Corporation are accused of engaging in a scam over more than a decade to help Weisselberg, other executives and the companies themselves evade taxes by hiding perks such as luxury cars and apartments.
Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to tax fraud charges, served as the prosecution’s star witness, while Jeffrey McConney, the Trump Organization’s controller, testified for the government under a grant of immunity. Weisselberg admitted evading taxes on about $1.7m in fringe benefits.
Lawyers for Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
One of the trial’s most dramatic moments came after jurors left court on Thursday, when Steinglass complained to the judge that defence lawyers repeatedly claimed in closing arguments that Trump and his family had no knowledge of the fraud.
The prosecutor promised when court resumed on Friday, he would delve further into Trump’s alleged knowledge of the scheme.
“It’s only fair,” New York State Supreme Court justice Juan Merchan said.
Earlier on Thursday, lawyers defending the two businesses argued that prosecutors failed to prove Weisselberg intended to benefit the companies with his fraud.
“We are here today because of one reason and one reason only: the greed of Allen Weisselberg,” said Susan Necheles, a lawyer for Trump Corporation She argued there was no evidence Weisselberg committed the fraud to help the companies, but only sought to enrich himself.
Michael van der Veen, a lawyer for Trump Payroll Corporation, said there was no evidence any other high-ranking executive besides Weisselberg engaged in the scheme.
“Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg,” Van der Veen repeatedly told jurors.
Both defence lawyers argued that prosecutors forced Weisselberg to testify against the company he helped build.
Bloomberg
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Blackstone CEO Schwarzman says he will not back Trump in 2024
Petulant Trump hasn’t changed — that could cost him the White House in 2024
Trump’s Midas touch turns to kiss of death
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Pence tells Trump to apologise for dining with white supremacist
Trump gives Twitter a miss despite users voting to reactivate his account
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.