Unions plan ‘maximum impact’ from UK strikes

Report says total economic losses will hit $260bn, well above 10-year average
By holding one up, you haven’t said anything yet — neither for nor against an oppressive regime. You’re simply expressing that your mind is free
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
The UK will be affected by strikes every day this month in the run-up to Christmas, with trade union leaders increasing threats to co-ordinate industrial action and cause maximum disruption in their quest for higher pay.
Workers of the country’s rail network, buses, postal service, health sector and schools are among those staging walkouts amid high inflation and government plans to rein in public spending.
The day with the least expected disruption is December 4, this Sunday, with only a walkout on some bus services expected to spill into the morning. Otherwise, full strikes are scheduled on every date until December 24.
Andy Prendergast, national secretary of the GMB labour group, hinted on Thursday that union leaders could co-ordinate industrial action across the National Health Service to ensure “maximum impact.”
“We will be talking to the other unions,” he told Sky News. “We will be making sure that emergencies are covered, but ultimately, the government needs to listen.”
GMB said on Wednesday that more than 10,000 ambulance workers had voted to strike across much of England and Wales. Another labour group, Unison, has said its ambulance workers are likely to strike before Christmas. Nurses are also striking, while more widespread industrial action could still be announced across the NHS.
The UK is braced for a month of transport chaos, with several unions scheduling walkouts designed to bring the train system to a halt. Christmas deliveries are at risk from widespread protests by Royal Mail staff.
A general strike — where workers across a number of industries stop work simultaneously — is “not on the agenda at the moment,” Prendergast said. But “we need to see something happen very fast,” he said.
Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Unions plan ‘maximum impact’ from UK strikes
Workers of rail network, buses, postal service, health sector and schools are among those staging walkouts in December
The UK will be affected by strikes every day this month in the run-up to Christmas, with trade union leaders increasing threats to co-ordinate industrial action and cause maximum disruption in their quest for higher pay.
Workers of the country’s rail network, buses, postal service, health sector and schools are among those staging walkouts amid high inflation and government plans to rein in public spending.
The day with the least expected disruption is December 4, this Sunday, with only a walkout on some bus services expected to spill into the morning. Otherwise, full strikes are scheduled on every date until December 24.
Andy Prendergast, national secretary of the GMB labour group, hinted on Thursday that union leaders could co-ordinate industrial action across the National Health Service to ensure “maximum impact.”
“We will be talking to the other unions,” he told Sky News. “We will be making sure that emergencies are covered, but ultimately, the government needs to listen.”
GMB said on Wednesday that more than 10,000 ambulance workers had voted to strike across much of England and Wales. Another labour group, Unison, has said its ambulance workers are likely to strike before Christmas. Nurses are also striking, while more widespread industrial action could still be announced across the NHS.
The UK is braced for a month of transport chaos, with several unions scheduling walkouts designed to bring the train system to a halt. Christmas deliveries are at risk from widespread protests by Royal Mail staff.
A general strike — where workers across a number of industries stop work simultaneously — is “not on the agenda at the moment,” Prendergast said. But “we need to see something happen very fast,” he said.
Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com
Ireland lifts crisis-era cap on bankers’ pay
Brexit has done little for Commonwealth nations when it comes to UK visas
UK should explore the idea of an associate EU membership
UK retailers still suffer due to Brexit-related disruptions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
British firms give Ramaphosa the thumbs-up
Ramaphosa in London for state visit hosted by King Charles
Second thoughts on Brexit percolate in UK
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.