Phala Phala turmoil snuffs out Fed-fuelled market rally for SA

Signals from the Fed that the pace of US rate hikes may begin to slow lifted global markets, but the rand and local bonds missed out as the Phala Phala report took centre stage
The rand and SA bond markets failed to join a global rally fuelled by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s signals for a slower pace of monetary tightening and bets for a relaxation in China’s Covid-19 policy.
The rand was the worst performer in a basket of 25 developing-nation currencies, while SA’s 10-year sovereign yield jumped the most since May 2021. The sell-off was sparked by political turmoil as President Cyril Ramaphosa faced calls to resign due to potential breaches of the constitution over the theft of $580,000 stashed in furniture at the Phala Phala game farm that he owns.
Emerging-market currencies and local-currency bonds have started December on a positive note after the biggest monthly advances since March 2016, rallies in which SA assets were a key contributor. But the political crisis is threatening to undo investor interest in the country considered to be a bellwether for emerging-market risk in general. It may now lose capital flows to faster-growing Asian nations or higher-yielding markets in Latin America.
“SA has fallen into a situation where there are concerns about political risk,” said Warrick Butler, the head of foreign-exchange trading at Standard Bank. “Exporters pull their offers when they think the rand is vulnerable and that’s exactly what happened now.”
The local currency declined 1.1% to R17.3891 to the dollar at 10.54am, while the 10-year yield increased 35 basis points (bps) to 11.16%. The main index for emerging-market currencies rose 0.7%.
The ANC’s national executive committee will on Thursday discuss the findings by an advisory panel that there may be a case for Ramaphosa’s impeachment. The panel found the president may have violated sections of the constitution following the theft of the cash, hidden in a sofa at his farm.
“The probability of Ramaphosa lasting another full term looks very low to me now,” said Kieran Curtis, director of investment at abrdn in London.
While the Ramaphosa affair prevented SA from following its emerging-market peers higher, the sell-off was confined to currencies and bonds. The all share index climbed for a second day, trading at the highest level since April. Even the bond losses were smaller than in treasuries, helping to narrow the country risk premium as measured by JPMorgan Chase indices.
